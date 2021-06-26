Collagen Peptides Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028 The study methodologies used to examine the Collagen Peptides market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global collagen peptides market size is expected to reach USD 913.1 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

In January 2021, Nitta Gelatin, which is a leading manufacturer of gelatin in India, launched premium gelatin with Japanese technology in the HoReCa category. The premium gelatin will allow food connoisseurs to prepare various desserts, jellies, frozen sweets, soft candies, and marshmallows at international standards.

In April 2020, GELITA AG launched new product – VERISOL GELITA – which contains bioactive collagen peptides, which is an essential component for supporting healthy skin. VERISOL is scientifically proven to have positive results on overall skin conditions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing application of collagen peptides in supplements owing to multifunctional properties such as reducing muscle soreness, controlling arthritis, improving overall bone health, and alleviating some skin conditions. An increasing number of consumers in the U.S. and Canada are incorporating collagen-based products into their diet for better health and nutrition. Change in consumer behavior is a key factor fueling demand for collagen-based supplements, thereby driving market growth.

Key players in the collagen peptides market are Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nutritional Products

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

