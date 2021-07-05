Collagen Peptides Market Outlooks 2018: Industry Analysis, Product Types, Supply Chain relationship and Cost Structures

If you are a health conscious person, you might be familiar with collagen peptide. Collagen peptide is a rich source of protein which can be regarded as a great contributor of nutrition.

The nutritional and physiological properties are useful in the strengthening of joints and bones. It also rejuvenates and nourishes your skin.

Collagen has been used as a natural ingredient for perfect health for centuries. Traditional diets were full of collagen peptides. However, with passing time, this nutritious food disappeared from our diet.

Factors Driving Growth of the Market

Being a protein-rich food ingredient, collagen peptide has seen a recent revival in past few years. The demand of collagen peptide has been increased in previous years. This is regarded as one of the major attributor of the market growth. Collagen peptide is used as a thickener or clarifying agent in fruit juices, beer and wine products, which is going to be another factor behind the growth of the collagen peptide market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising awareness about the importance of healthy food consumption is further expected to boost the demand for collagen peptides.

Recent Developments of the Market

According to a report published by Research Dive , the leading players of the global collagen peptide market include GELITA AG, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin India Limited, Darling Ingredients, Holista Colltech, FOODMATE CO. LTD., Collagen Solutions Plc, Amicogen, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, and GELNEX.

These market players are focusing on developing unique strategies including mergers and acquisitions, product launches, existing technology upgradation, and collaborations and partnerships to sustain the market competition.

Some of the recent advancements of the market are as follow:

In April 2020, GELITA AG has launched a new bioactive collagen peptide called “VERISOL” for hair growth improvement. The company found around 31% rise in hair growth through conducting effectiveness study on 44 women for 26 weeks.

As per a latest news, Natural wellness company Holista CollTech and skincare specialist Skin Elements has recently released a joint statement. The statement was regarding a deal to launch an alcohol-free hand sanitizer. This product is designed by combining the skin-sensitive anti-microbial formula of Skin Elements with Path-Away active ingredient by Holista.

The initial order for the active ingredient is expected to be a minimum of $600,000 in the first year with minimum order quantities to be reviewed every three months.

Another recent update states, the 15th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region Kaizen Competitions has awarded Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. The main aim of this competition is to recognize and encourage its member companies in the medium scale process industry category every year.

A subsidiary of Nestle SA, Nestle Health Science, has made an agreement to acquire Vital Proteins, a producer of foods, beverages and supplements based on collagen, a recent news states. The acquisition complements the other wellness brands of Nestle Health Science, which include Garden of Life, Atrium Innovations, Pure Encapsulations and Persona, the company proclaims.

To sum up, the global collagen peptide market is going to experience positive growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The new entrants and leading players of the market are focused on developing newer strategies to create more opportunities in the market and sustain the market growth.

