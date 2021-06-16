Collagen Market | Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2021-2027

Collagen Market Outlook – 2028

The global collagen market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years, owing to increasing demand for collagen-based products. Collagen is a type of protein, which is made up of amino acids. Glycine, hydroxyproline, arginine, and proline are some specific amino acids contained in collagen. Collagen is found in plants and animals. It found in the connective tissues of mammals. Collagen is also present in all the blood vessels digestive tract, smooth muscle tissues, heart, gallbladder, bladder, and kidneys connecting and holding the tissues and cells together. Collagen is a major component of the hair and nails also. Plant-based collagen is made from proteins of plants such as soy, hemp, and pea protein. Producers recombine the specific amino acids found in plant to make the amino acids structure of collagen.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product Type, Source, Application, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatine Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients, Italgelatine S.P.A., Weishardt Group, Darling Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Vinh Hoan Corporation, Juncà Gelatines S.L., Gelnex, Vital Proteins, Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., RABJ Co. Ltd., Connoils, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has led to serious implications in all the economic sectors. The outbreak in all over the globe has created medical emergency due to which the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical product market are growing. During this global health crisis, people are more inclined toward consuming safe, reliable, and healthy foods. Therefore, the pandemic has increased the sales of traditional, healthy, and staple food items. The frozen non-veg food, fruits& vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour, and whole grains are experiencing growth in this scenario. However, packaged foods, coffee, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, cheese, and other bakery products have experienced a decline in its sale due to which the demand for collagen in these packaged and processed food and beverages industries has declined. Moreover, decline in cosmetics and personal care products have decreased the usage of collagen in manufacturing of these products. In addition, the lockdown scenario in various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of the collagen products. The consumer buying behavior may change permanently post COVID-19. Companies have to build robust sales plan for recovery. They might have to adopt e-commerce platform and omnichannel in their supply chain.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The rising end use application of collagen in food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetic & personal care industry is the key factor driving the growth of collagen market. The boom in cosmetic and personal care industry has led to the growth of collagen market. Collagen is widely used in these industries to make skin moisturizing cream and lotions. The increasing demand for anti-aging and other skin care products has led to surge in usage of collagen as an ingredient in the skin care products. It helps in hydrating skin and thus wrinkles, redness, and dermatitis get reduced. The urge of millennials to look attractive has surged the demand for skin care lotions and creams containing collagen. Hectic schedule, busy lifestyle, and change in normal eating habits have led to decline in the ability of skin to produce collagen in sufficient amount. Therefore, there is surge in number of people taking supplements containing collagen. Moreover, increase in the various surgeries such as eye, nasal, lips, and skin has raised the usage of collagen.

The usage of collagen in other industries is supporting the market to remain profitable in future. It is extensively used in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplement owing to its beneficial properties. Collagen heals wounds quicker, reduces join pain, and prevents bone loss. Moreover, increase in various surgeries such as joints surgery, dental surgery, and skin burnt surgery has raised the usage of collagen.

The global collagen market trends are as follows:

Surge in usage collagen in food supplement industry booming the collagen market

There has been surge in the usage of collagen in food supplement industry. Leading players are incorporating collagen into their ingredients in their products to serve the rising demand. The companies are focused on introducing new plant-based collagen food supplements. It is mainly being applied in manufacturing of products which enhance skin, hair, and bone health. For instance, in April 2020, Garden Of Life launched new Grass-Fed Collagen food supplement powder that can be consumed with water, smoothies, shakes, or any food & beverages.

Key Segments Covered

Segment Subsegment Source Plant-Based

Animal Based Application Cosmetics

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others Product Type Gelatin

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global collagen industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global collagen market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global collagen market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global collagen market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Collagen Market Research Report:

Which are the leading players active in the collagen market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

