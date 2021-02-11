Collagen and Gelatin Market Bolster the Growth during the Forecast Period 2021–2028 with Leading Players: Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.), Eklavya Biotech Pvt.Ltd.

Collagen and gelatin are found throughout the human body, but mainly in the skin and bones. After certain age, the natural production of collagen in the body decreases. The lack of collagen gives rise to chronic diseases such as osteoporosis i.e. bone and joint discomfort, chronic wounds, cardiovascular diseases, and other neurodegenerative disorders. These chronic diseases result in the organ and tissue loss which leads the development of therapies that can regenerate tissues.

The global Collagen market for regenerative medicine is projected to grow from USD 420.6 Million in 2021 to USD 679.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of +10% during the forecast period. The global gelatin market for regenerative medicine is projected to grow from USD 65.2 Million in 2021 to USD 94.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period. Base year considered for the report is 2020.

Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). Similarly, the major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium), Eklavya Biotech Pvt.Ltd.

The research methodology adopted for market analysis and forecasts is derived by data triangulation. In this approach, the research data is gathered by a number of approaches that involve primary research, secondary research, expert panel reviews, surveys, and in-house subject matter expert insights. Secondary research includes sources such as press releases, company annual reports and research papers related to the industry. Other sources include industry magazines, trade journals, government websites and associations were can also be reviewed for gathering precise data on opportunities for business expansions in the global Collagen and Gelatin Market.

This report provides an exhaustive executive summary that highlights the gist of the report. The market estimates and analysis is highly accurate and verified by various rounds of quality check and robust research methodology. The report defines the market, its segments and key market dynamics that impact the global Collagen and Gelatin Market.

It further provides in-depth value-chain analysis coupled with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces; namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Collagen and Gelatin Market. The report further provides a complete analysis of key segments on the market and various regions wherein the market is witnessing a positive/negative growth trend to give an holistic understanding of the global Collagen and Gelatin Market scenario.

