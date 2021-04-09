Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market 2021 Global Insights and Precise Outlook – Cisco Systems Inc., InVision, Miro, MURAL, Google Jamboard, Microsoft Corporation

The Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Collaborative Whiteboard Software data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The collaboration whiteboard software market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.8%, over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market: Cisco Systems Inc., InVision, Miro, MURAL, ezTalks, Explain Everything, BeeCanvas, AWW App, Bluescape, Google Jamboard, Microsoft Corporation, Zoom Video Communications, and Others.

Industry News:

– In May 2020, Microsoft launched the Surface Hub 2S digital collaboration device in India. The all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device is priced at Rs 11,89,999, which includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.

– In April 2020, Miro received a $50M Series B for digital whiteboard as demand surges. Iconiq Capital led the round with help from Accel and a slew of individual investors.

Key Market Trends:

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to increase the usage of team collaborative Whiteboard Software’s

– With the outbreak of COVID-19 in various countries globally, many governments to curb the virus governments announced lockdown of the whole which include the United States, major European countries and the even Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Singapore due to which many organizations and educational institutions are promoting the usage of collaborative whiteboards as employees and students tend to work from home during the crisis.

– The surges in the adoption of web conferences among enterprises owing to increasing demand for visual meetings, which saves traveling time for organizations, growing user comfort, and rising access to high-quality internet connections are other factors that drive the market in this region.

– Microsoft Teams, a team collaboration software from Microsoft, witnessed a 40 percent increase in demand due to adjustment of the businesses to remote work and school closures, which required the adoption of e-learning techniques. Microsoft’s even launched new Teams features are designed to improve remote meetings as they become the default work mode rather than the pre-pandemic exception.

– In the week from March 11 to March 18, 2020, Microsoft Teams witnessed 12 million new users using its service on a daily basis. It has also seen a total of over 900 million meetings and calling minutes a day generated by 44 million daily users over the space of a single week.

