Collaborative Robots Market: Factors Influencing the Growth Rate of Industry in Key Regions

The 2020 study has 154 pages, 87 tables and figures. Collaborative Robots represent next generation automation of repetitive tasks, a market that reaches $13.3 billion dollars in 2020.

Worldwide Collaborative Robots markets are poised to achieve remarkable uptake in the market. Next generation collaborative robots promise to bring the biggest change in human labor that has ever occurred. The market for the products is not a huge market, but the ability to replace much human labor in factories and service jobs is a big deal. Whereas robot ability to complete repetitive tasks with speed, strength, and precision has been hampered, collaborative robots change that situation. Until now, industrial robots have been designed to work autonomously with safety assured by isolation from human contact.

Once human contact becomes possible, the robots become a lot more useful. With collaborative robots, safety relies on lightweight construction materials. Rounded edges and limits on speed or force are essential aspects of collaborative robots. Safety depends on sensors and software used to implement collaborative interaction. Human cooperation adds dexterity, flexibility, and problem-solving to an industrial robot. Collaborative service robots can function as information robots in public spaces; logistics robots that transport materials within a building, inspection robots equipped with cameras and visual processing technologies.

Collaborative Robot markets at $2.3 billion in 2019 promise to grow to $13.3 billion by 2026. With the opportunity to participate in the 5G next generation semiconductor markets. Collaborative Robots will achieve broad economies of scale, making them far more affordable and more available for the entire new industrial revolution.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Fanuc

Festo

ABB

Teradyne / Universal Robots

Motoman

Kuka

Sensetime

Omron

Acieta

Epson

Techman Robot

OnRobota

Key Topics

Collaborative Robots

Collaborative Robotics Digitalization

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Robots in Manufacturing

Collaborative Robot Tasks

Collaborative Robot Industrial

End-of-Arm-Tooling (EAOT)

Gripper Providers

Collaborative Robot Benefits

Vision System

Motion Terminal

Pneumatic Automation Solution

Warehouse Robots

CNC Package Components

Robotics Piece Picking

Network Robots

Mobile Industrial Robots

Table of Content

Abstract: Collaborative Robots Markets Bring Robotic Capability to Warehouses,Manufacturing, and Agriculture 1

Collaborative Robots Executive Summary 8

Collaborative Robot Market Forecasts 8

1. Collaborative Robots: Market Description and Market Dynamics 10

2. Collaborative Robots Market Shares and Forecasts 15

2.1 Collaborative Robots Market Driving Forces 15

2.1.1 Digitalization of Labor Reduces Complexity of Manufacturing 19

2.2 Collaborative Robot Market Shares 21

2.3 Collaborative Robot Market Forecasts 27

2.3.1 Collaborative Robot Market by Payload Capacity 30

2.4 Collaborative Robot Market Segments 31

2.4.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Shares 31

2.4.2 Collaborative Robot Market by Application: Automotive Repetitive, Fetching and Carrying, Machine Feeding, Final Assembly, Inspection, Logistics,Patrolling, and Public Information 32

2.4.3 Collaborative Robot Industry: (Automotive, Electronics, Metals & Machining, Plastics & Polymers, Food & Beverages, Healthcare), 35

2.4.4 Collaborative Robot Market by Payload Capacity 38

2.4.5 Industrial Robot Installed Base Units 40

2.4.6 E Commerce 40

2.4.7 Picking, Packing, And Palletizing 41

2.4.8 Welding Done by Collaborative Robots 43

2.4.9 Collaborative Robotic Handling Materials 44

2.4.10 Collaborative Robot Applications 45

2.5 Collaborative Robot Prices 46

2.6 Collaborative Robot Regional Market Analysis 47

3. Empowering Robots and Humans To Work Side-By-Side 9

4. Collaborative Robots Research and Technology 60

4.1 Safety Standards for Collaborative Robots 60

4.2 Collaborative Robot End-Use Cases 62

4.3 Robots and Robot Systems – Safety Requirements ANSI/RIA R15.06-2012,Industrial 64

4.3.1 General Motors has 35,000 Robots in Production 64

4.3.2 GE Hendersonville 65

5. Collaborative Robots Company Profiles 66

5.1 ABB 66

5.1.1 IBM and ABB Working Together with Cognitive Visual Inspection Tools 67

5.2 Aceita 67

5.2.1 Acieta Partnered with FANUC 68

5.3 Acronis International GmbH Collaborative Robots 69

5.4 AMP Robotics 69

5.5 Asiga 70

5.6 Balyo 70

5.7 Cognex 70

5.7.1 Cognex Cameras 71

5.8 Datto 72

5.9 Epson 73

5.10 Fanuc 74

5.10.1 Fanuc CRX Series Collaborative Robots 75

5.10.2 Fanuc 76

5.11 Festo 77

5.11.1 Festo Family-Owned Company 83

5.11.2 Festo Collaborative Robotics 85

5.12 Hahn Group / Rethink Robots 88

5.13 IBM 89

5.13.1 IBM Watson 89

5.13.2 IBM / Softbank 89

5.13.3 IBM and ABB Working Together with Cognitive Visual Inspection Tools90

5.14 inVia Robotics 90

5.15 Kuka 91

5.16 Locus Robotics 91

5.17 Motoman 93

5.18 Omron 97

5.19 OnRobot 101

5.20 Clearpath Robotics / OTTO Motors 106

5.21 Productive Robotics OB7 Cobots 106

5.22 Robotiq 110

5.23 RightHand Robotics 112

5.23.1 RightHand Robotics Japanese Subsidiary 115

5.24 RobotWorx 116

5.25 Shangtang Technology / Sensetime 117

5.26 Schmalz 119

5.26.1 Schmalz Collaborative Robots for Motoman 120

5.27 Schunk 121

5.27.1 Schunk Collaborative Robots for Motoman 121

5.28 Seegrid 122

5.29 Softbank 122

5.30 Soft Robotics 123

5.30.1 Soft Robotics Collaborative Robots for Motoman 123

5.31 Stanley Black & Decker 124

5.31.1 Stanley® Engineered Fastening 125

5.31.2 Stanley Assembly Technologies. 126

5.32 Starship 127

5.33 Techman Robot 128

5.34 Teradyne / Universal Robots 128

5.34.1 Teradyne 129

5.34.2 Teradyne Acquired Mobile Industrial Robots 129

5.34.3 Teradyne Acquired Energid 131

5.34.4 Teradyne Acquired AutoGuide 131

5.34.5 Teradyne Acquired Universal Robots 131

5.35 Vecna 136

5.36 List of Selected Collaborative Robot Companies 138

Continue….

