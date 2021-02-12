Collaborative Robots Market by Technology Innovation and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025 | Fanuc, KUKA, ABB, Kawasaki

The Global Collaborative Robots Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Collaborative Robots market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Collaborative Robots data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Collaborative Robots market will register a 52.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4507 million by 2025, from $ 838.1 million in 2019.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Collaborative Robots Market: Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, Fanuc, KUKA, ABB, Kawasaki, and Others.

(Get Exclusive discount Flat 25% off)

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11112453310/global-collaborative-robots-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Moode=28

A collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

Industry News :

April 2020 – ABB Ltd. launched a block-based programming interface called “Wizard Easy Programming” to make programming its single-arm YuMi cobot more intuitive. The company also said its goal is to make its cobots easier to install for those without programming expertise, which helps reduce the barrier to entry.

March 2020 – Universal Robots launched UR+ application kits to simplify the deployment of Cobots that removes the barriers to industrial automation for various small, medium, and large companies and launched new solutions at MODEX 2020 which showcased the usage of cobots to automate hard-to-staffpalletizing and piece-picking tasks.

This report segments the Global Collaborative Robots Market on the basis of Types are:

Up to 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

On the basis of Application, the Global Collaborative Robots Market is segmented into:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2021 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Full browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11112453310/global-collaborative-robots-market-growth-2020-2025?Mode=28

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Collaborative Robots Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Collaborative Robots Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase full report@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/11112453310?mode=su?Mode=28

Customization of the Report: The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us: Collaborative Robots

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com