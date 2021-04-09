Collaborative Robot Market will grow at Massive CAGR of 43.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Collaborative robot is a type of robot which is capable of performing multiple tasks, as assisted by the humans. They have additional features, such as safety monitored stop, hand guiding, speed and separation monitoring, and power & force limiting. There are numerous types of collaborative robots that are used in industries like safety monitored stop is used to stop the functioning of robot when the safety zone violates; hand guiding is used for path teaching and detection of applied forces; speed and separation monitoring is used for operations requiring frequent worker presence, and power & force limiting is used for the direct collaboration with workers. They are being used in multiple verticals, which include supply chain management, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Collaborative robot market will grow at a CAGR of 43.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising collaborative robots to benefit businesses of all sizes is an essential factor driving the collaborative robot market.

Rising affordability and increased ease of programming of collaborative robots is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising investments for automation in the manufacturing processes, rising higher return on investment (RoI) and lower price of collaborative robots are the and rising demand in the logistics and major factors among others boosting the collaborative robot market. Moreover, rising software packages to provide important value addition to the collaborative robot ecosystem, rising collaborative robots paired with AMRs and AGVs and rising robots-as-a-service model will further create new opportunities for the collaborative robot market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in collaborative robot market report are ABB, Universal Robots, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc, Rethink Robotics, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Precise Automation, Inc., MRK-Systeme Gmbh, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Productive Robotics, Inc., MABI ROBOTIC AG, Quanta Storage Inc., Franka Emika GmbH, AUBO Robotics, Techman Robots, Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Comau S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., Automatica Kassow Robots, Vecna, Robotiq Inc. and OMRON Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Collaborative Robot Market

Collaborative robot market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, safety method, payload capacity, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solution, the collaborative robot market is segmented into safety light curtain, safety laser scanner, camera-based 3D space monitoring system and safe gripping.

Based on component, the collaborative robot market is segmented into hardware and software.

Based on safetymethod, the collaborative robot market is segmented into speed and separation monitoring, power and force limiting, safety-rated monitored stop and hand guiding.

Based on payload capacity, the collaborative robot market is segmented into Up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg and above 10Kg.

Based on application, the collaborative robot market is segmented into material handling, quality inspection, pick and place/ drop, packaging and pelletizing, machine tending, molding operations, gluing and welding, test and inspection, assembly, polishing, lab analysis, entertainment, and others.

The collaborative robot market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into electrical and electronics, furniture and equipment, automotive, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, plastics and polymers, metals and machining, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Collaborative Robot market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Collaborative Robot market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Collaborative Robot Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Collaborative Robot market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Collaborative Robot market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Collaborative Robot market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

