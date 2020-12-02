Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market : Overview Report by 2020, Covid-19 Analysis, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026

Latest added Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Precise Automation, MRK-Systeme Gmbh, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Productive Robotics. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/collaborative-robot-cobot-market/sample

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ” Global Collaborative Robot Market By Component (Hardware and Software), Solution (Safety light Curtain, Safety Laser Scanner, Camera Based 3D Space Monitoring System, Safe Gripping), Safety Method (Speed and Separation Monitoring, Power and Force Limiting, Safety-Rated Monitored Stop, Hand Guiding), Payload Capacity ( Up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and Above 10Kg), Application (Material Handling, Quality Inspection, Pick and Place/ Drop, Packaging and Pelletizing, Machine Tending, Molding Operations, Gluing and Welding, Test and Inspection, Assembly, Polishing, Lab Analysis, Entertainment, and Others), End User (Electrical and Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Metals and Machining, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC For Free @ https://marketdigits.com/collaborative-robot-cobot-market/toc

A collaborative robot is capable of performing multiple tasks, as assisted by the humans. In contrast, autonomous robots are built to perform same task repeatedly and work independently. Collaborative robots have additional features, such as safety monitored stop, hand guiding, speed & separation monitoring, and power & force limiting. There are various types of collaborative robots that are used in industries like safety monitored stop is used to stop the functioning of robot when the safety zone violates; hand guiding is used for path teaching and detection of applied forces; speed & separation monitoring is used for operations requiring frequent worker presence, and power & force limiting is used for the direct collaboration with workers.

Collaborative robots are being used in multiple verticals, which include supply chain management, manufacturing, and healthcare. Few force limited robot models are Universal Robots UR3, UR5, UR10, Rethink Robotics Baxter, Sawyer, KUKA LBR iiwa, ABB Yumi, Fanuc CR-35iA, and F&P Robotics among other robots. Global collaborative robot market is projected to register a CAGR of 55.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this Collaborative Robot Market market are ABB, Universal Robots A/S, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc, Rethink Robotics, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Precise Automation, Inc., MRK-Systeme Gmbh, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Productive Robotics, Inc., MABI ROBOTIC AG, Quanta Storage Inc., Franka Emika GmbH, AUBO Robotics, Techman Robots, Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Comau S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., Automatica Kassow Robots, Vecna, Robotiq, OMRON Corporation among others.

Segmentation: Global Collaborative Robot Market

Global collaborative robot market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, solution, safety method, payload capacity, application and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. In June 2018, the partnership between Universal Robots and ABB with Kawasaki has been announced for the development of a common interface for co-bots which would provide a human-robot interface with the properties like intuitive, smartphone-like navigation, and icons to simplify the solutions. This common interface will help addressing the challenge of skilled workforce shortage in industrial use.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into safety light curtain, safety laser scanner, camera based 3D space monitoring system, and safe gripping. In January 2019, Techman Robot unveiled its latest robot applications Tokyo RoboDEX. These new applications include built-in visual features for vibration feeder, assembly line insertions and screw driving for the electronics industry. This combination of visual features improves the quality of 2D+3D applications and expands the industrial use.

On the basis of safety method, the market is segmented into speed and separation monitoring, power and force limiting, safety-rated monitored stop, and hand guiding. In October 2018, OMRON Corporation had launched the new collaborative series robot named as TM series collaborative robot family in 40 countries in order to realize innovation can make humans and machines work in harmony. Additionally, the company has been working on safety features of the similar collaborative robot series. There is high opportunity for the product, as manufacturers are increasingly looking for quickly and flexibly set up production lines to meet frequent product change-overs.

On the basis of payload capacity, the market is segmented into up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and above 15Kg. In January 2016, FANUC Corporation had introduced a new collaborative robot that has payload of 7killo grams. This new collaborative robot’s name is CR-7iA, and its mechanics correspond to that of the company’s LR Mate-series (LR Mate 200iD). The new CR-7iA collaborative robot is designed to perform routine jobs, along with handling tasks at workstations with unfavourable ergonomic conditions.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, quality inspection, pick and place/ drop, packaging and pelletizing, machine tending, molding operations, gluing and welding, test and inspection, assembly, polishing, lab analysis, entertainment, and others. In March 2018, the company had launched new collaborative robots named as T2X-60 and T2X-60L. These collaborative robots have 6 axes and are designed for machine loading, assembly and product testing. The robot is small in size, have 850mm reach and 3.5 kg payload.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into electrical and electronics, furniture and equipment, automotive, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, plastics and polymers, metals and machining, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others. In July 2016, Nachi-Fujikoshi launched its new category robot, WING SLICER type EZ series, in order to expand its compact robot market. The company is aimed at to introduce its compact robots in industrial machinery applications and automotive industry to improve the productivity and reduce the costs.



The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market research report makes an organization armed with data and information generated by sound research methods. This market analysis helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. This market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost & gross margin. Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market report plays very essential role when it is about achieving an incredible growth in the business.

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Reports – Table of Contents

Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

Assumptions and Research Methodology Executive Summary: Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Recent Developments

Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast Competitive Landscape

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/collaborative-robot-cobot-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

Market Digits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com