“Collab with KSI?” – Fans speculate as IShowSpeed gets spotted in the UK in a Lamborghini

YouTube’s hottest prospect, Darren “IShowSpeed”, was noticed within the UK on November 9 after a fan shared a snap of the streamer in a Lamborghini. The clip rapidly went viral as followers flocked in to invest on the character of his sudden go to.

IShowSpeed’s first go to to London got here throughout his call-up to the just lately concluded Sidemen Charity match at The Valley Stadium in Charlton. Sadly, for the streamer, an ongoing YouTube strike meant he couldn’t stream throughout his keep.

Seeing the YouTube star return to the streets of England after a few months, followers shared a flurry of reactions. One Twitter consumer urged that he was right here to movie with KSI. They stated:

“Collab with KSI?”

IShowSpeed livestreams from England

Following leaked footage of the streamer within the Lamborghini, Darren went stay on his most important channel on November 9. The 17-year-old was seen visiting a neighborhood health club and interacting with its members within the stay video. The livestream went on for 49 minutes.

The streamer additionally promoted British UK sportswear and attire firm Gymshark, suggesting he might have gotten a sponsorship deal.

Nonetheless, followers have been extra considering his future endeavors. His final go to did not yield any collab with any notable names. Nonetheless, now that he’s within the UK, followers will look ahead to a doable collaboration with the Sidemen and KSI.

IShowSpeed has beforehand acknowledged his eagerness to create a music with KSI. Nonetheless, it needs to be famous that the latter is predicted to be in Dubai for the weekend to attend his youthful brother Deji’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

One other doable end result of his go to could possibly be the streamer visiting the upcoming World Cup. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on November 20 in Qatar. Darren has iterated on his want to go to the occasion, and it stays to be seen if he’ll accomplish that.

None of those potentialities have been confirmed by both him or his content material supervisor Slipz.

Followers react to IShowSpeed’s shock go to to England

Two months following his first journey, Darren made his approach again to the nation once more. Seeing his arrival prompted followers to share a mess of reactions.

Listed here are a number of the notable ones:

@SpeedUpdates1 He received a blanket?🤣 it’s chilly asf I hope he purchased that warmth with him @SpeedUpdates1 He received a blanket?🤣 it’s chilly asf I hope he purchased that warmth with him

@SpeedUpdates1 he lastly spending that bread bread dude 17 years outdated touching 20 mil @SpeedUpdates1 he lastly spending that bread bread dude 17 years outdated touching 20 mil

@SpeedUpdates1 He prob gon use that lambo for the journey 2 Brazil music video @SpeedUpdates1 He prob gon use that lambo for the journey 2 Brazil music video

@SpeedUpdates1 Velocity within the nation that exhibits him probably the most love 🇬🇧

A go to to Previous Trafford may be on the playing cards, as IShowSpeed has been vocal about his help for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. With Manchester United taking up Aston Villa within the EFL Cup later at present, a go to from YouTube’s fastest-growing streamer shouldn’t be probably the most stunning risk.



