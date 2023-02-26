Colin Jost Trashes Trump In ‘Weekend Update’ Roast Of His East Palestine Visit

“Weekend Replace” anchor Colin Jost didn’t maintain again as he ripped former President Donald Trump for his go to to the disaster-stricken group of East Palestine, Ohio final week (You possibly can watch a clip from the phase beneath).

Trump, who touted the standard of his water bottle model throughout the go to, stopped by the group impacted by a poisonous chemical spill – and later burn of chemical substances – from a Norfolk Southern prepare derailment earlier this month.

Jost, who additionally took a swipe at President Joe Biden’s response to the catastrophe, mocked the previous president – and Rudy Giuliani – within the “Saturday Night time Dwell” phase.

″Donald Trump visited East Palestine, the location of the current prepare derailment, as a result of Trump normally tries to make himself look higher by standing subsequent to a prepare wreck,” quipped Jost as a photograph of Giuliani appeared by his facet.

“The prepare that derailed was carrying extremely poisonous vinyl chloride which I feel is one thing Trump beneficial as a remedy for COVID.”

He later clowned the previous president for his distribution of his water to residents and famous the Trump administration’s roll again of rail security rules.

“What’s subsequent, is he going to go to all of the migrant youngsters he put in cages and provides them a present card to Dave & Buster’s?” requested Jost earlier than the “SNL” viewers groaned.

You possibly can watch extra from Jost and Michael Che within the clip beneath.

