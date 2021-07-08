Coletivo 284’s new exhibition is inspired by the animal that lives in each of us

To create the works, the artists had to do an introspective reflection to get to know each other even better.

There are more than 15 works to be seen.

“Inner Animals” is Coletivo 284’s new exhibition, which will be on view from July 8th to 24th. As the title suggests, the show’s theme is really the animal that lives within us.

The idea on this topic arose because of the pandemic – which was a source of inspiration for many other works and artistic objects – more precisely because it made our lives extraordinary and atypical.

If creating a work of art can already be a challenge, creating a work of art about something that we don’t see but that is within us can be even more complex, and this was only thanks to an introspective, deep and intimate of each artist.

On the show, these animals take various forms: they can be a symbolic manifestation, an energy, or a way to represent the personality or behavior of any artist in its purest and rawest form. In order to achieve this, in addition to reflection, the artists had to invoke their spirituality and personal strength, immerse themselves in and enter into dialogue with her in order to give their power animal shape, color and energy.

To see this exhibition, all you have to do is stop by Coletivo 284 on Rua das Amoreiras in Lisbon from Monday to Saturday between 3pm and 7pm. Admission is free. “Inner Animals” also made a virtual catalog available with the works of the 16 artists.