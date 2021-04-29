Cold storage insulated market globally expected to drive growth through 2026- says Fact.MR

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: An Overview

The cold storage industry is continuously broadening its vision and reaching new heights. With modern infrastructures becoming more advanced, need for superincumbent and pertinent constructional materials is higher than ever before. The growing performance pressure on infrastructures is prompting the sector to scout for innovative solutions for cold storage insulated metal panel.

Cold storage insulated metal panel are rigid insulation sandwiched between two facings of coated metal. Cold storage insulated metal panel are molded in a variety of shapes and sizes depending upon the application. Cold storage insulated metal panel not only act as an insulator but also creates barrier for air, water, and vapors.

Cold storage insulated metal panel consists of exterior cladding, insulated/structural core and interior liner. Nowadays cold storage insulated metal panel are available in various color and surface textures providing better aesthetics look to the cold storage systems.

A positive outlook can be seen for cold storage insulated metal panel owing to low maintenance and able to meet high-performance requirements.

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Dynamics

Some of the greatest challenges for the sector to develop sustainable solutions without compromising on the fundamentals. In the past couple of years, there has been a concentrated effort to develop new construction technologies as well as materials, which also saw the emergence for construction polymers such as polyurethanes for cold storage insulated metal panel which provides impressive insulation.

in turn, minimizing energy requirements resulting in reduction of carbon footprint. In the forthcoming years, adoption of such cutting-edge construction materials utilizing minimum of raw material yet retaining strength and durability is anticipated to escalate demand for cold storage insulated metal panel.

High investment for cold chain expansion, setting up of mega food parks, providing tax benefits and establishing National centre for cold chain development will further provide impetus for cold storage insulated metal panel market in the developing regions of South Asia as well as around the world.

Novel composite materials have been developed for cold storage insulated metal panel. New composites offer reduced environmental impacts and better end-of-life recyclability.

Such new developments and continuous expansion of cold chains will continue to bolster demand for cold storage insulated metal panel.

A positive outlook for cold storage insulated metal panel can be witnessed during the forecast period but there are some factors which might impede the overall growth of cold storage insulated metal panel market. Some of the factors include corrosion caused by fasteners, reduced structural stability in the hot climates etc.

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as –

Walls

Roof

On the basis of material type, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as –

Polystyrene

Polyethylene

Fiber Glass

Others

On the basis of thickness, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as-

Less than 2”

2”-5”

More than 5”

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Regional Outlook

India, US and China to dominate the cold storage insulated metal panel market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and MEA region to register impressive growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of cold chain facilities across the regions.

Demand for cold storage insulated metal panel likely to grow in Japan, Brazil, and France during the forecast period owing to growth in per-capita grocery sales at modern outlets. The Latin America cold storage insulated metal panel market outlook is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cold storage insulated metal panel Market are-

PermaTherm

Metl-Span

Nucor

Kingspan Group

Thermal-loc

Green Span

MBCI

Centria

