Cold Storage Construction Market Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The global Cold Storage Construction market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

A new market assessment report on Cold Storage Construction market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Cold Storage Construction market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Lineage Logistics, which is an innovative and well-established provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider, announced completion of acquisition of Emergent Cold. The acquisition is expected to help the company in providing more advanced and innovative logistics services globally.

The perishable food segment accounted for largest market share of 36.0% in 2019. Rising disposable income of consumers in developing economies has been resulting in increasing demand for perishable food products.

Production stores segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The increased need for protection of food products and raw materials against spoilage and contamination during various production processes has been driving demand for production stores.

The refrigerated containers segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the cold storage construction market in 2019. The refrigerated containers are increasingly adopted by the grocers as they are cost-effective and offer the best solution for cold storage warehouses of temperature-sensitive products.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global cold storage construction market as compared to other regional markets in 2019. Growth of major online grocery platforms such as Suning.com and JD.com in China, and Big Basket in India has been driving increasing need for construction and deployment of larger and additional cold storage systems and facilities.

Key players in the market include AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Construction / Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (a Tippmann Group Company) and Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cold Storage Constructions market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Biopharmaceutical products

Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products)

Processed food

Chemicals

Flowers & plants

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Bulk stores

Production stores

Ports

Others

Cold Storage warehouse type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Refrigerated containers

Blast freezers and chillers

Cold rooms

Pharmaceutical cold storage warehouse

Regional scope – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Cold Storage Construction market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Cold Storage Construction market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Table of Content

