Cold Plasma Market Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increasing demand for cold plasma in the plastic industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global cold plasma market is projected to be valued at USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cold plasma treatment on textile fiber surface does not involve use of any harmful chemical, thereby considerably reducing pollution caused by residual chemicals and water contamination. Besides, use of the cold plasma technology does not result in mechanical risks for treated textile fabrics. Additionally, cold plasma is beneficial in changing the surface characteristics (including micro-roughness) of the substrate and producing chemically active functional groups, without affecting bulk properties of the substrate.

Key Highlights of Report

The coating application segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cold plasma coating emphasizes coating of thermally sensitive objects by using a cold regulated jet of plasma that offers a high deposition rate and maximum automation degree, allowing mass production of coating products.

The cold plasma market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027, owing to increasing infrastructure development and economic activities in several developing nations, including India, China, and Indonesia. Besides, growth of industries such as electronics & semiconductor, plastic, textile, and food & beverage, along with rise in the level of disposable income in the region, is boosting the market in Asia Pacific.

Key market participants include Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold plasma market in terms of pressure, application, industry vertical, and region:

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Low Pressure Cold Plasma Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Wound Healing Adhesion Etching Decontamination Finishing Printing Surface Treatment Coating Wastewater Treatment Blood Coagulation Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Polymer & Plastic Textile Food & Beverage Agriculture Electronics & Semiconductor Medical



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Cold Plasma market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Cold Plasma industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Cold Plasma market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cold Plasma Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cold Plasma Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from the plastic industry

4.2.2.2. Growth of the textile industry

4.2.2.3. Growing demand in wound healing

4.2.2.4. Safety concerns associated with food packaging

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High initial investment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cold Plasma Market By Pressure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Pressure Capacity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Low Pressure Cold Plasma

5.1.2. Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Chapter 6. Cold Plasma Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Wound Healing

6.1.2. Adhesion

6.1.3. Etching

6.1.4. Decontamination

6.1.5. Finishing

6.1.6. Printing

6.1.7. Surface Treatment

6.1.8. Coating

6.1.9. Wastewater Treatment

6.1.10. Blood Coagulation

6.1.11. Others

Chapter 7. Cold Plasma Market By Industry Verticals Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Industry Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Polymer & Plastic

7.1.2. Textile

7.1.3. Food & Beverage

7.1.4. Agriculture

7.1.5. Electronics & Semiconductor

7.1.6. Medical

