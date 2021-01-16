Cold Plasma Equipment Market New Business Experts Ideas By Henniker Plasma, Europlasma NV, TheraDep Technologies, Apyx Medical, terraplasma medical

The cold plasma equipment market was valued at US$ 96.67 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020to2027 to reach US$ 308.87 million by 2027.

Cold plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and used in wide range of applications in various industries including medical, food and biomedical industries. It is a powerful tool which is used to provide antimicrobial treatment for foodstuffs and food packaging materials. The invention to develop the technology is to develop in-package decontamination. The cold plasma technology offers non-thermal treatment of foods post-packaging. The global cold plasma equipment market is being driven by factors such as rising use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital acquired infections (HAI), and government initiatives for prevention of healthcare associated infections (HAIs). On the other hand, growing global healthcare industry is likely to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the global cold plasma equipment market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Cold Plasma Equipment Market: Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Adtec Healthcare, Henniker Plasma, Europlasma NV, Tantec GmbH, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., terraplasma medical GmbH, Apyx Medical and neoplas tools GmbH.

The cold plasma equipment market is bifurcated on basis of regime into low-pressure cold plasma, atmospheric cold plasma. Cold plasma (or non-equilibrium plasma) is the plasma in which the temperature of the constituents varies from one another. Cold plasma equipment therapy provides a new way to keep hospital patients safe from infections. In 2019, the atmospheric cold plasma equipment dominated the market by regime type contributing a significant share in the market. This attributes to the advantages offered by atmospheric plasma as it is a dry process, requires little energy and economic advantages offered over traditional processing techniques.

Factors such as rising use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital acquired infections (HAI), and development of innovative methods for treatment of cancer through cold plasma are expected to augment the growth of the market. In addition, increasing global healthcare investments is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

To comprehend global Cold Plasma Equipment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

