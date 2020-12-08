Cold Pain Therapy Market with 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights | Leading Players – Sanofi, 3M, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DJO Global, Medline Industries. Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
Cold Pain Therapy Market
In Cold Pain Therapy Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Cold Pain Therapy Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Cold Pain Therapy Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.
Market Analysis: Global Cold Pain Therapy Market
Global cold pain therapy market is expected to rise gradually registering a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to Increase in the number of injuries caused during sports activities, rise in emphasis on exercise and gym activities to maintain health, growth in health care expenditure due to physical injuries caused by obesity or lack of activity and stringent regulatory approval process for oral pain medicines during the forecast period .
Key Market Competitors:
Some of the major players operating in global cold pain therapy market are Sanofi, 3M, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DJO Global, Medline Industries. Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bruder Healthcare, Hot and Cold Company, Polar Products Inc., FrozenPeaz Inc., Medichill UK, Romsons, MeyerDC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Breg, Inc., Rgis, Llc., Rapid Aid, Performance Health, Össur Corporate, Medtronic among others.
The increase in market value can be attributed to rise in the number of injuries due to sports activities, increase in geriatric population, exercise and gym activities for health maintenance, increase in health care expenditure due to obesity and supportive initiative of the government is flourishing the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Cold Pain Therapy Market
Cold therapy also known as cryotherapy uses cold material for relieving local pain, myofascial pain and pain due to muscle spasm. It reduces the blood flow to a particular area, which help in reducing the inflammation and swelling around joints. This cold treatment slows down the blood flow to the injury and hence reducing the swelling and pain. The use of ice packs is most widely used as a primary analgesic in relieving pain. Mainly the injuries caused due to the sports activity, gym activities are the major drivers for the growth of this market.
Segmentation: Global Cold Pain Therapy Market
Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Product
- OTC Products
- Prescription Products
Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Application
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Sports Medicine
- Post-Operative Therapy
- Post-Trauma Therapy
Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Therapy:
- Icepack Therapy
- Chamber Therapy
- Cryosurgery
Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2018, Halyard Health, Inc. in Alpharetta announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cool Systems, Inc., marketed as Game Ready, a provider of cold therapy and compression therapy systems. This would help in broadening the orthopedic footprint and would provide innovative non-opioid therapies that reduce or eliminate the usage of opioids for surgical patients
- In April 2019, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. announced its acquisition with MyoScience, Inc. (“MyoScience”), which will advance the non-opioid pain management by adding the FDA-approved iovera system to the Pacira commercial offering. This would help patients and healthcare providers to fight the opioid crisis by offering innovative therapies to decrease or eliminate the need for opioids
Cold Pain Therapy Market Drivers
- Increase in geriatric population is enhancing the market growth
- Increase in demand of cold pain therapy mainly in the field of sports injury is a driving factor for the market growth
- Availability of several products for pain relief in the market is accelerating the growth in the market
- Growing awareness among consumers owing to promotional marketing strategies
- Supportive initiative of the government is flourishing the market growth
Cold Pain Therapy Market Restraints
- Side effects due to use of cold pain therapies coupled with various discomforts is a restraint in the market growth
- The clinical evidence for the medication of cold pain therapy is also hampering the market growth
