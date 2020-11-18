Cold Pain Therapy Market 2020-2026 Deep Analysis | Leading Players – Sanofi, 3M, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DJO Global, Medline Industries. Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

In Cold Pain Therapy Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Cold Pain Therapy Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Cold Pain Therapy Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global cold pain therapy market is expected to rise gradually registering a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to Increase in the number of injuries caused during sports activities, rise in emphasis on exercise and gym activities to maintain health, growth in health care expenditure due to physical injuries caused by obesity or lack of activity and stringent regulatory approval process for oral pain medicines during the forecast period .

Some of the major players operating in global cold pain therapy market are Sanofi, 3M, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DJO Global, Medline Industries. Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bruder Healthcare, Hot and Cold Company, Polar Products Inc., FrozenPeaz Inc., Medichill UK, Romsons, MeyerDC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Breg, Inc., Rgis, Llc., Rapid Aid, Performance Health, Össur Corporate, Medtronic among others.

Market Definition: Global Cold Pain Therapy Market

Cold therapy also known as cryotherapy uses cold material for relieving local pain, myofascial pain and pain due to muscle spasm. It reduces the blood flow to a particular area, which help in reducing the inflammation and swelling around joints. This cold treatment slows down the blood flow to the injury and hence reducing the swelling and pain. The use of ice packs is most widely used as a primary analgesic in relieving pain. Mainly the injuries caused due to the sports activity, gym activities are the major drivers for the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Cold Pain Therapy Market

Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Product

OTC Products

Prescription Products

Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Sports Medicine

Post-Operative Therapy

Post-Trauma Therapy

Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Therapy:

Icepack Therapy

Chamber Therapy

Cryosurgery

Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Cold Pain Therapy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Halyard Health, Inc. in Alpharetta announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cool Systems, Inc., marketed as Game Ready, a provider of cold therapy and compression therapy systems. This would help in broadening the orthopedic footprint and would provide innovative non-opioid therapies that reduce or eliminate the usage of opioids for surgical patients

In April 2019, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. announced its acquisition with MyoScience, Inc. (“MyoScience”), which will advance the non-opioid pain management by adding the FDA-approved iovera system to the Pacira commercial offering. This would help patients and healthcare providers to fight the opioid crisis by offering innovative therapies to decrease or eliminate the need for opioids

Cold Pain Therapy Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric population is enhancing the market growth

Increase in demand of cold pain therapy mainly in the field of sports injury is a driving factor for the market growth

Availability of several products for pain relief in the market is accelerating the growth in the market

Growing awareness among consumers owing to promotional marketing strategies

Supportive initiative of the government is flourishing the market growth

Cold Pain Therapy Market Restraints

Side effects due to use of cold pain therapies coupled with various discomforts is a restraint in the market growth

The clinical evidence for the medication of cold pain therapy is also hampering the market growth

