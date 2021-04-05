Cold Laser Therapy Market Accelerating CAGR +6% by 2028| THOR Photomedicine, Erchonia Corporation, Theralase Technologies, BioLight Technologies, Apira Science, Meditech International, DJO Global, BTL

The Cold Laser Therapy Market was worth US$ 350 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR +6% through 2028.

The cold laser uses infrared light, which one cannot see or feel, to reduce inflammation, swelling and pain. The anti-inflammatory effects of the infrared light work at the cellular level.

Some doctors are skeptical about cold laser therapy and may not recommend it. In the past, it wasn’t clear how light changes damaged tissues. Many doctors felt cold laser therapy was a sham. As new research proves that it does relieve pain, more doctors are in favor of it.

The typical course of treatment is 5-10 minutes, although it depends on the size of the area being treated. Acute conditions may require daily treatment, in particular if they are accompanied by significant pain. Chronic problems typically respond better when the treatments are received 2-3 times per week.

The major players profiled in this report include:

THOR Photomedicine Ltd.

Erchonia Corporation

Theralase Technologies, Inc.

BioLight Technologies, LLC

Apira Science

Meditech International, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

BTL

Good Energies

Irradia

The report caters to various stakeholders in Cold Laser Therapy Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Cold Laser Therapy market.

Cold Laser Therapy Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation:

By Product

Instruments

Accessories

By Application

Orthopedics

Dermatology

Dentistry

Neurology

Laser Acupuncture

Gynecology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Ecommerce

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Cold Laser Therapy market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the Cold Laser Therapy market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Cold Laser Therapy market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

