Cold Insulation Market 2021 Competitive Insights- Armacell International Holding GmbH, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, CERTAINTEED

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cold Insulation Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cold Insulation investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for cold insulation is expected to register a significant CAGR of greater than 5% globally.

The Cold Insulation market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Armacell International Holding GmbH, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, CERTAINTEED, Dongsung Finetec International, Dow, Huntsman International LLC, International Corrosion Services LLC, NOVISOL, Owens Corning Amongst Others.

Market Overview:

Growing importance for energy efficiency owing to rising energy costs and increasing concerns toward greenhouse gas emissions are anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

– The market is complemented by government backing to increase the energy efficiency of public infrastructure. Diminishing infrastructure spending across various nations, like the United States, Japan, and other Western European countries, along with rising awareness toward energy losses and costs incurred, are expected to have a positive impact on the market.

– The market growth is projected to be hampered by a lack of awareness about the cold insulation and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

Key Market Trends:

HVAC to Dominate the Market

– Rigid foams are manufactured by a remarkably strong, low-density, and lightweight structures that are both moisture-resistant and dimensionally stable, along with low-vapor transmission. Due to its two-component application, rigid foams provide flexibility in applications where the building blocks are transformed from liquid to solid foam form.

– Polyurethane foams are extensively used in the construction of walls for buildings and cold storage warehouses, vessels for refrigerated cargo, light-weight products used in construction. These foams are preferred over conventional materials, such as fiberglass and mineral wool, due to their relatively high insulation.

– According to the US Department of Energy, the total heating and cooling costs account for about 50-70% of the energy used in an average American home. Builders are shifting their focus toward rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate (polyiso) foams in order to reduce the aforementioned costs and to maintain lower noise levels, along with uniform temperatures in residential and commercial properties.

– There are many benefits of using rigid polyurethane foam insulation, which include its energy efficiency, high performance, versatility, thermal/mechanical performance, and its environment-friendly nature.

– Rigid polyurethane foams are widely applied as wall and roof insulation, insulated panels, and gap fillers for the space around doors and windows.

– Such factors and importance of insulation are expected to contribute to the demand for cold insualtion.

