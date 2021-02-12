Cold Chain Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Overview

With numerous vaccines for combating the COVID-19 pandemic receiving regulatory approvals and achieving commercialization across the globe, pharmaceutical companies have been striving to meet the challenges pertaining to logistics in order to ensure maximum safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

The labeling, packaging, and distribution of products including COVID-19 vaccines and cell & gene therapy medical products necessitates the storage and processing at ultra-low temperatures, often ranging between −20 to −80 °C. Such products become unusable if the temperatures are not maintained efficiently and rapidly. The greater degree of risk and complexity while handling similar sensitive medical products requires highly effective techniques. In order to ensure optimal consistency in temperature ranges, humidity and temperature sensors are being deployed by the leading cold chain packaging companies.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Growth Factors

The surge in the requirement of medical products especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a primary growth factor of the global cold chain packaging market size. The healthcare packaging industry has been leveraging cold chain packaging across its rising number of clinical trials, various types of vaccines, and most prominently in biopharmaceutical logistics.

The increased focus on offering the best packaging alternatives when handling temperature-sensitive drugs has been fueling the global cold chain packaging market forecast. The maintenance of required temperature ranges is becoming mandatory with numerous government regulations governing these products. For instance, the Chinese government has been executing stringent handling methodologies through real-time tracking of all pharmaceutical shipments.

The development of novel sustainable designs and mechanical testing methods for testing the durability and performance of innovative thermal packaging systems has been ensuring a steady progress of the global cold chain packaging market outlook. The expansion rate might be hindered due to the higher costs of these packaging solutions. However, the deployment of latest technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) will ensure a consistent growth of the global market share.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global cold chain packaging market could be differentiated by product type, material type, application type, and region. Based on product type, the market has been classified as gel packs & bricks, parcel containers, temperature loggers, Phase Change Materials (PCMs), pallet containers, insulated shipping containers, and others.

On the basis of material type, the global market has been segregated into fabricated EPS, vacuum insulated panel (VIP) solutions, expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyurethane (PUR), molded EPS, and others. By application type, the global market is categorized into healthcare & clinical trial distribution, pharmaceutical packaging, medical systems packaging, among others.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

North America is poised for remarkable growth through the projected timeframe, on account of strict adherence to regulatory standards and implementation of best practices in the healthcare sector. The availability of latest storage solutions including cutting-edge refrigeration systems and freezers even during transportation in the region has been fostering the global cold chain packaging market forecast. With helpful resources such as the Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the efforts for executing best practices are receiving considerable support.

Asia Pacific is set to exhibit a robust demand for these packaging solutions over the forthcoming years, promoted by robust pharmaceutical sector, enhanced cybersecurity safeguards, and improved transport & logistics facilities in the region. The presence of numerous leading pharmaceutical companies in countries such as India and China has been responsible for the high expansion rate of the global market share from this regional segment.

Europe is also projected to contribute considerably toward the overall market growth. By 2026, the region is expected to attain a high revenue share, boosting the global market outlook. The expansion can be attributed to the growth in the number of imports and exports of pharmaceutical products, enhanced warehousing techniques, and shipping solutions in the region. The growing need for highly efficient logistics solutions used in the storage and transportation of agri-food products has also been a major enabler of the global cold chain packaging market share.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Competitive Players

A few of the major players dominating the global cold chain packaging market consist of CCL Industries, Clondalkin Group, Cyropal Industries Inc., Dgp Intelsius LLC., Sealed Air Corporation, Gerresheimer, Pelican BioThermal, CREOPACK, Intelsius, Tempack, Sonoco Thermosafe, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Sofrigam, and Amcor Limited.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



