Cold Chain Monitoring Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2027

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market is valued approximately USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cold chain monitoring is a supply chain monitoring/logistics solution that helps to track food items, perishable products, pharmaceuticals and health care with assured freshness effectively. It provides real-time data about the storage and distribution network in various applications. Cold Chain Monitoring plays a vital role by providing monitoring solutions, as it ensures the quality and integrity of vaccines, medicines, and other active ingredients. Cold chain monitoring is used in food, agriculture and pharmaceutical industries to maintain a sustainable temperature-controlled supply chain. Th decline in trade and industrial activities in several countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect the cold chain monitoring market. The increasing global demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, rising demand for better food quality and need to reduce food wastage and surging demand for generic drugs owing to higher accessibility are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: on 14th August 2017, Orbcomm Inc. launched a next-generation cold chain monitoring solution, named ORBCOMM’s PT 6000. It is a dual-mode satellite-cellular version, enables fuel and temperature management, maintenance, logistics and regulatory compliance for refrigerated transport assets.However, high cost of implementation is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cold Chain Monitoring market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cold Chain Monitoring market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising demand for high-quality food products and growing initiatives of the governments in emerging economies to bring maximum people under the modern healthcare umbrella. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Orbcomm Inc.

Sensitech Inc.

Berlinger & Co. AG

Monnit Co.

Controlant

Elpro-Buchs AG

SecureRF Corporation

Savi Technology

Zest Labs

Infratab, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Offering:

Hardware

Software

By Temperature:

Frozen

Chilled

By Logistics:

Storage

Transportation

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

