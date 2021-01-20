Cold Chain Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2027

To know the trends and opportunities in this industry, Cold Chain Market research report is anytime a best solution to go for. This market report presents the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2026. This market report provides wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. For creating sustainable and profitable business strategies, valuable and actionable market insights are significant for all time and Cold Chain business report helps with the same.

The major players covered in the cold chain market report are Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc, Hanson Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO., Trenton Cold Storage, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services among other domestic and global players.

Cold chain market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increase in the number of formal retail outlets in emerging economies leads to an increase in the need for cold storage solutions in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Cold chain is the integrated method for storing and moving vaccines from point of manufacturing to point of use at maximum temperature. This plays a crucial role in temperature control for the perishable goods and ensures the quality and health of the perishable products to the final customer across the distribution chain. Cold chain is widely applicable in fish, meat, and seafood, fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts and others in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increased customer demand for perishable goods, increasing room for food retail chains by multinationals, expanding use of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse would boost the market growth, On the other hand, raising awareness of environmental issues and high costing involved restrain the market growth. RFID technologies applied to cold chain applications and software adopted will provide lucrative growth opportunity in the cold chain market.

By Temperature Control (Conventional Refrigeration, Packaging Material),

Type (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport),

Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen),

Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products, Others),

Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporating Cooling, Cryogenic Systems, Others)

The countries covered in the cold chain market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The European region is estimated to have the largest share in the global market, in terms of value. The demand is steadily rising, particularly for the cold chain, owing to a continuous increase in domestic consumption of high-quality perishable goods. Asia-Pacific shows significant growth potential for the cold chain industry due to increased awareness of food waste prevention prior to consumption, organized retail sector growth, increased customer demand for perishable food, and government support and initiatives in this field.

