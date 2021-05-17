Cold Chain Market: Global Insights, Size, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends and Leading Vendors

Cold Chain Market by Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery), Temperature Type (Frozen, Chilled), Type (Refrigerated Transport, Refrigerated Warehousing), Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to ReportsnReports, the global cold chain market size is estimated to be valued at USD 233.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 340.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors such as the consumer inclination toward food & beverages with higher shelf-life, due to the rising awareness to mitigate the food wastage have been fueling the use of cold chains in the food & beverage industry.International trade liberalization has also boosted the use of cold chain, globally. However, the growth of the cold chain market is inhibited by factors such as high infrastructure costs involved during the initial investments. In addition, the lack of required skilled resources in hibits the growth of the cold chain market.

“By application, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period.”

The dairy & frozen dessert segment represents the largest portion of the cold chain market. Milk and dairy products have been associated with food borne illnesses for centuries. They are one of the most regulated foods. Cold chain logistics are essential for maintaining the quality of dairy products. The cold chain ensures that low temperature is maintained, as required by dairy products, throughout the supply chain. Ice cream and dairy-based desserts are the most popular frozen dairy products consumed in the frozen state. These frozen products require temperature below -20°C to -23°C (-4°F to -9.4°F). However, different frozen food products have different temperature requirements.

“By temperature type,the frozen cold chain segment estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

The frozen segment temperature type segment is estimated to dominate the market for cold chain. The freezing of food products further preserves the storage life of foods for making them more inert. This freezing process helps in slowing down the biological and chemical reactions that promote food spoilage and limit the shelf-life. Frozen products have a typical temperature range between 18°C and -25°C. Freezing preserves the taste, texture, and nutritional value of the products. However, it also depends upon the type of food materials, the use of pre-treatments, the choice of freezer & frozen storage options, and the use of appropriate packaging.

“The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The cold chain market in the Asia Pacific region is driven largely by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made cold chain available for a wide range of food applications.Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific.

Rise in consumer awareness toward the mitigation of food wastage in the region has also aided the demand for cold chain in the food & beverages industry. The changing lifestyles of consumers have inclined them toward convenience food products with higher shelf-life. Owing to the changing consumer preferences, their shift toward convenience food stores, supermarkets, and quick-service restaurants are increasing in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia. This has been boosting the sales of ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook food products such as ice creams and frozen desserts, frozen fruits & vegetables, seafood, and meat. Owing to this, manufacturers and retailers are demanding refrigerated storage and transport facilities, enabling them to keep perishable goods fresh by extending their shelf-life.

The cold chain market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, and Africa &Middle East).

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

Americold Logistics (US) Lineage Logistics Holdings (US) Nichirei Corporation (Japan) Burris Logistics (US) Agro Merchants Group (US) Kloosterboer (Netherlands) United States Cold Storage (US) Tippmann Group (US) VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada) Henningsen Cold Storage Co. (US) Coldman (India) Congebec Inc. (Canada) Conestoga Cold Storage (Canada) NewCold (Netherlands) Hanson Logistics (US) Confederation Freezers (Canada) Seafrigo (France) Trenton Cold Storage (Canada) Merchants Terminal Corporation (US) Stockhabo (Belgium)

Research Coverage

This report segments the cold chain market on the basis of application, source, type, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape,pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the cold chain market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

