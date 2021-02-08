Cold Chain Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Envirotainer AB, Pelican, BioThermal, SKYCELL AG, Softbox Systems and Sonoco ThermoSafe

Worldwide Cold Chain Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cold Chain Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cold Chain Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Cold Chain Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Cold Chain players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

In terms of revenue, the global cold chain market was valued at US$ 207,510.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 398,723.4 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. CSafe Global DoKaSch TEMPERATURE SOLUTIONS GmbH Envirotainer AB Pelican BioThermal LLC SKYCELL AG Softbox Systems Ltd. Sonoco ThermoSafe va-Q-tec AG World Courier

The rising trade of perishable products and favorable government support for the development of cold chain infrastructure are the key factors expected to propel the growth of the cold chain market. The cold chain service players are also adopting pioneering technologies to accommodate the increasing demand for food safety, particularly for processed foods. It is projected to offer abundant opportunities, thus propelling the proliferation of several multinational vendors into the market, intending to offer efficient cold chain solutions.

Further, strict food safety regulations, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act, which necessitates better attention toward creating a cold storage warehouse, are anticipated to support the growth of the market. However, challenges regarding environmental concerns such as the emission of greenhouse gasses are projected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Cold Chain market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Cold Chain market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cold Chain market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Cold Chain market?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cold Chain Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cold Chain Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Cold Chain Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Cold Chain Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

