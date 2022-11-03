Coinbase Seen Swinging to Loss as Trading Dries Up

Key Takeaways Analysts estimate EPS of -$2.41 for Q3 FY 2022 vs. $1.62 in Q3 FY 2021.

Quarterly buying and selling quantity is predicted to drop by about half.

Income is predicted to fall for a 3rd consecutive quarter.

Coinbase International, Inc. (COIN), one of many world’s prime cryptocurrency exchanges, most likely swung to a loss within the third quarter from a yr in the past as buying and selling quantity slowed and crypto costs dropped.

Coinbase seemingly misplaced $2.41 a share, in contrast with revenue of $1.62 in the identical interval a yr in the past, marking its third straight quarterly loss, as income fell by greater than half to $600 million, based on common estimates from Seen Alpha. Word that EPS are on a professional forma foundation, that means on this case that earnings previous to Coinbase’s preliminary public providing (IPO) in April 2021 use the share depend following the IPO for consistency of comparability.

Buyer curiosity in cryptocurrency exchanges has slid in current months, reflecting the declining costs of many main digital tokens and the inaccessibility of mining {hardware} associated to produce chain points. Nonetheless, the unfold of blockchain know-how throughout industries and rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies by authorities regulators may result in further curiosity in coming years.

Analysts count on Coinbase’s buying and selling quantity, a key metric of its general enterprise and a major driver of income by means of buying and selling charges, to drop to the bottom in eight quarters.

Coinbase inventory plunged from late 2021 by means of Could of this yr and has been regular since then. It is down 81% previously yr, in contrast with a drop of 17% for the S&P 500 Index.



Supply: TradingView.



Coinbase Earnings Historical past

Coinbase posted constant and rising revenue by means of a lot of 2020 and 2021, reaching a excessive in Q2 2021. Web earnings dropped within the second half of 2021. Beginning in Q1 2022, the corporate has reversed course, with two quarters of great losses that analysts count on to proceed into Q3.

Coinbase’s income has adopted the same trajectory, rising by means of most of 2020 and 2021 earlier than tumbling in 2022. Analysts predict income to plunge to the bottom ranges in eight quarters for Q3.