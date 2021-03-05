Coherent Radar Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Coherent Radar market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Coherent Radar market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Coherent Radar investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Coherent Radar Market:

Hensoldt Holding Germany GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A., and Thales Group



The coherent radar market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The rise in terrorism, illicit trade, and trafficking, geopolitical tensions in certain geographies such as Middle-East and Asia-Pacific have led to a rise in defense expenditure on modernizing the surveillance technology, such as coherent radar, to detect any potential threat. The rapid digitization of the battlefield has fostered the adoption of C4ISR systems to gain a tactical edge over the hostile forces. These include the assimilation of data from a variety of sources, including passive detection and monitoring through the use of coherent radars, thereby driving the adoption of such systems.

Airborne Coherent Radar Segment To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate

Countries across the world are significantly increasing their spending in the development and procurement of multirole and stealth fighter aircraft equipped with advanced EO/IR systems, early warning systems, all-weather radar systems, etc. European countries such as France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, etc. are currently working on the development of stealth fighter jet technology. France, Spain, and Germany are co-developing Future Combat Air System to replace the older fleet of fighter aircraft such as F-18 and Typhoon. The United Kingdom is also working on its highly advanced Tempest fighter jet equipped with stealth technology, unmanned air flight systems, directed energy weapon systems, etc. and the aircraft is expected to enter service by 2035, replacing the fleet of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. Countries such as India, Israel, Turkey, etc. are also investing in the development and procurement of unmanned air vehicles to boost their ISR strength. In 2020, the United States offer 30 Sea Guardian (unarmed naval version of the Predator-B drone) to India for nearly USD 4 billion. However, India showed interest in the armed variant to acquire multiple capability drones at a lower price.

North America To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate

In North America, the United States is an avid developer and user of sophisticated radar technologies such as coherent radar. The defense budget of the United States for FY2020 was over USD 730 billion and is directed towards naval fleet modernization and expansion, stealth fighter production, battle management systems, air defense systems, etc. to counter the growing threat from countries such as Iran, China, Russia, etc. and this factor is heavily driving the demand for coherent radar systems in the country. North America is also home to leading defense technology firms that are constantly investing in the development of offer advanced situational awareness enhancement systems. For instance, in March 2020, Raven Industries Inc. introduced its HiPointer 100 coherent radar system that can be deployed even by a single operator and provides exceptional tracking, range detection, and ISR functionality for land, sea, and air-based operations.

Regions Are covered By Coherent Radar Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

