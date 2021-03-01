Cognitive Services Market Growth by Global Key Players: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Attivio, Inc., Enterra Solutions LLC, Google LLC, IBM Corporation

Cognitive Services Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Cognitive Services market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Cognitive Services industry.

The cognitive services market was valued at USD 4.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26.56 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.45% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Growth in computing power is witnessing boom due to the surge in the data and the incorporation of advanced machine learning algorithms. This facilitates the creation of an intelligent ecosystem driven by cognitive services

Top Leading Companies of Global Cognitive Services Market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Attivio, Inc., Enterra Solutions LLC, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited

Market Overview

IT and Telecommunication Segment to Grow Significantly

– The cognitive services help telecommunication industry in aligning their core business tasks by automating support bots by understanding natural language and translating text. Ultimately it helps in transforming the telecom back offices into intelligent customer support team.

– Moreover, the volume of big data in data storage centers is on the rapid increase in addition to its complexity leading to the adoption of cognitive services, as it is providing the organization the right information to sharpen and accelerate business decision making. According to the Cisco Systems, this volume has reached 124 Exabytes in 2018 and is estimated to make it 403 Exabytes by 2021.

– Machine assets are generating a tremendous amount of data having the potential for extraordinary business value. To extract that value from a lake of data, organizations are also leveraging cognitive machine learning to carry out predictive maintenance.

– Many IT and telecommunication companies are adopting cognitive services to improve their customer engagement, optimize operations, and gain a competitive edge over others. For instance, in late 2018, Du, a telecommunication company in UAE collaborated with Mircosoft for cognitive services across all of their current touchpoints and digital channels.

Competitive Landscape

The cognitive service market is inclined towards concentration with the presence of a few key players in the market, including Microsoft, Google, and AWS. These comapanies are highly investing in the research and developments towards improving cognitive services for varied industries and continuing their market dominance.

– May 2019 – Microsoft announced its Machine learning model for its Cognitive Services Platform. This model has an API for recognizing handwriting and an improved speech recognizing service for transcribing conversations.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

