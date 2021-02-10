Cognitive Media Market Growth Prospects and Outlook 2021-2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cognitive Media market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cognitive Media investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Cognitive Media Market is expected to register a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The leading players of Cognitive Media industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Cognitive Media players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be precise and useful guide to shape the business growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Cognitive Media Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of multiple small and large players operating in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players in the market adopting key strategies such as product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions in order to widen the product functionality and expand their geographic reach. Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, among others.

– May 2020 – C More company in Finland adopted the advanced video AI from Valossa to serve their customers better and make the content attractive to audiences at a glance. With the help of Valossa’s Auto preview, the company deployed a rapid and automated way to add video promotions to their platform. The added short video clips are helping the company to create excitement for customers in choosing the content they plan to watch next.

– Jun 2020 – Veritones fully-owned subsidiary Veritone One, one of the prominent performance influencer and audio advertising agency, announced that Purple has selected the company as the agency of record for audio advertising. The company will leverage Veritones proprietary AI technology for real-time ad campaign tracking and advanced performance reporting.

