Cognitive Data Management Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2026 | Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Informatica

The Cognitive Data Management Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Cognitive Data Management market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Cognitive Data Management market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Cognitive Data Management market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Cognitive Data Management industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Cognitive Data Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cognitive Data Management Market: Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Infosys Limited, Datum Inc., Wipro Limited, Veritas Technologies LLC, SnapLogic Inc., Reltio Inc., Immuta, Inc., Attivio Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

IT and Telecommunication Segment to Grow Significantly

– The swiftly growing adoption of big data and cloud computing has caused Cognitive Data Management more accessible and provides reliable results to several end-user industries at large, including the IT and Telecommunication sector, which is anticipated to see enhanced adoption of these solutions during the forecast period.

– With natural language processing (NLP) systems, data mining, and other characters of machine learning technologies, which is applied to discover essential insights from the unstructured data, the IT and Telecommunication sector is anticipated to create a heightened demand for these solutions.

– Furthermore, the volume of big data in data storage centers is on rapid development, and its complexity leads to the selection of cognitive services. It provides the company the accurate information to sharpen and stimulate business decision making. According to Cisco Systems Inc., this volume has touched 124 Exabytes in 2018 and is estimated to make 403 Exabytes by 2021.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America supposed to occupy the highest market share in the cognitive data management market. Several determinants anticipated adding to the growth of the market across the region. These factors include the expanding investments in cognitive technologies by several players, growing advancements in infrastructure, increasing adoption and government assistance toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), increasing digital transformation, and rising IT budgets.

– For instance, in 2019, Bank of America partnered with IBM Corporation to build a cloud for banks that has privacy, security, and bank-specific regulatory agreement built-in. The bank will host the first applications and workloads to support the terms, privacy, and safety expectations of its 66 million banking customers and is anticipated to drive the market.

Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2020 – AT&T and Salesforce announced a multi-year strategic agreement to deliver entirely new connected experiences for AT&Ts millions of customers. AT&T will deploy Salesforce Customer 360 to create a single view of every customer across every touchpoint – whether it happens in person at a storefront, over the phone, in a business setting, or on any AT&T digital property.

– March 2020 – Informatica brings serverless compute to Data Integration Cloud. The highlight of the spring release is the introduction of serverless computing. The new release also adds more services that are aided with machine learning, and the use of graph computing to help organizations build a single view of customer master data.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Cognitive Data Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

