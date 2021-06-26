Cognitive Computing Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Google, IBM, Microsoft

The latest study released on the Global Cognitive Computing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cognitive Computing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Cognitive Computing:

Cognitive computing is an evolving model of intelligent computing system and methods that implements computational intelligence by autonomous perceptions and inferences imitating the mechanisms of the brain. The cognitive computing market has high growth prospects owing to increasingly complex and large datasets and the emergence of numerous computing platforms such as big data analytics, cloud, and mobile. Moreover, increasing demand from the end-use industries expected to fuel market growth during the forecasted period.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Google (United States),IBM (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Palantir Technologies (United States),Saffron Technology (United States),Cognitive Scale (United States),Enterra Solutions (United States),Numenta (United States),Vicarious (United States)

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies

Market Drivers:

Increasing Complex and Large Dataset

Emergence of Numerous Computing Platforms such as Big Data Analytics, Cloud, and Mobile



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from the End-Use Industries

Growing Demand from the Developing Economies



The Global Cognitive Computing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Others Technologies), Technology (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Others Technologies), Industry verticals (Healthcare, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Telecom & IT, Energy & Power, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Education & Research, Others), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), End-User (SMBs, Large Enterprises)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cognitive Computing Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Cognitive Computing Market

Chapter 3 – Cognitive Computing Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Cognitive Computing Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Cognitive Computing Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Cognitive Computing Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Cognitive Computing Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

