Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth & Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the market to exhibit a CAGR of more than 20% during 2020-2025.

Cognitive assessment and training refer to a formal evaluation of psychological faculties that are used to detect cognitive impairment in the early stages. They help in assessing the psychological functioning and speed of information processing in a patient.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining cognitive health. There has been a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders due to malnutrition, prenatal drug exposure, genetic syndromes and chromosome abnormalities in early childhood, and neural disorders and drug treatments in old age. This has led to an increased demand for cognitive assessment and training worldwide. Besides this, with technological advancements, market players have introduced computerized cognitive assessment tools that offer automated scoring, enhanced accuracy in detection and minimized chances of human error. Along with this, improving healthcare facilities across the globe are further catalyzing the growth of the market.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

Some of these key players include:

CRF Bracket

Brain Resource Ltd.

Cambridge Cognition Ltd

Cognifit, Cogstate Ltd.

ERT Clinical

ImPACT Applications Inc.

MedAvante-ProPhase Inc.

Pearson Education

Prophase LLC

Quest Diagnostics Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of assessment type, component, application, end-user sector and region.

Breakup by Assessment Type:

Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment

Hosted Assessment

Biometrics Assessment

Breakup by Component:

Solutions Assessment Data Management Project Management Data Analysis and Reporting Others

Services Training and Support Consulting



Breakup by Application:

Clinical Trials

Classroom Learning

Corporate Learning

Brain Training

Research

Others

Breakup by End-User Sector:

Education

Healthcare

Corporate

Sports

Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

