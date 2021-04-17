Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028

Rising popularity of gamification is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent. Feedback on gamification from candidates, employers, and psychologists has been very positive and game features are being incorporated into cognitive tasks without undermining data quality, scientific value, and intervention effects, thereby improving participant engagement. Game-based assessments such as psychometric tests are used in the hiring process to assess a candidate’s skills. However, unlike various aptitude tests, these assessments are quick and engaging due to the game format.

The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Cognitive Assessment and Training market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cognitive Assessment and Training market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Cognitive Assessment and Training business sphere and its key segments.

Key players in the market include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solutions Assessment Data Management Data Analysis and Reporting Cognitive Training Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions) Services Training and Support Consulting Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Trials Learning Research Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement) End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Healthcare and Life Sciences Education Corporate Others (Sports and Government & Defense)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Cognitive Assessment and Training market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

