Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Global Insights, Size, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends and Leading Vendors

An influential Cognitive Assessment and Training Market document is a thorough investigation of the current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. Moreover, for the businesses, it is the most important to get a knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product which can be studied via this report. To get knowledge of all the above things, this market report is made transparent, wide-ranging, and supreme in quality. This reliable Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report is prepared with the detailed market analysis performed by a team of industry experts, skillful analysts, dynamic forecasters, and knowledgeable researchers.

This comprehensive Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. This Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report carries out an evaluation of the growth rate and the market value of the industry based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=949135

The global cognitive assessment and training market size grew from USD 3.2 billion in 2020 to USD 11.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the increased need to test cognition at home are expected to drive the adoption of the cognitive assessment and training market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the cognitive assessment and training market size based on component, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

With the growing focus on mental health and cognitive assessment and training solutions to be leveraged virtually, the market is witnessing significant growth. Various factors, such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased need to test cognition at home, are expected to drive the adoption of the cognitive assessment and training market. The growing need for technological advancements in the healthcare industry during COVID-19, the rising demand for improved brain and mental fitness, and the increasing need for remote patient care in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario would provide opportunities for market growth. However, the market faces restraints, such as time constraints in developing clinically validated brain training solutions and negative publicity in media of brain training efficiency. The high dependency on traditional assessment methods and the lack of awareness of brain fitness among the current population are the key challenges in the adoption of cognitive assessment and training solutions and services.

The major vendors in the global cognitive assessment and training market are Cambridge Cognition (UK), Cogstate (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Signant Health (US), Total Brain (US), Pearson (UK), Philips (Netherlands), Signant Health (US), MedAvante-ProPhase (US), CogniFit (US), ERT (US), VeraSci (US), BrainCheck (US), MeritTrac (India), Berke (US), Neurotrack (US), BrainWare (US), Lumosity (US), The Brain Workshop (UAE), ImPACT Applications (US), Savonix (US), Winterlight Labs (Canada), Aural Analytics (US), Unmind (UK), Kernel (US), and Altoida (US).

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive assessment and training market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for training and support services by end user to effectively evaluate the cognitive ability of the individuals to better assist and train for future development and growth.

The data management solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive assessment and training market by solution has been segmented into assessment, data management, data analysis and reporting, cognitive training, and others (rater training, concession management, and screening solutions). The data management segment is expected to witness rapid growth in adoption due to the rising need for pharmaceuticals to increase data accuracy and to make informed decisions related to clinical drug development for treating patients.

The learning applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive assessment and training market by application has been segmented into clinical trials, learning, research, and others (diagnostics, patient engagement, and recruitment). The learning segment is expected to witness rapid growth due to to rising concerns of organizations to increase mental ability of employees to yield better productivity in future job performance within organizations.

Among verticals, education segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive assessment and training market by industry vertical has been segmented into healthcare and life sciences, education, corporate, and others (sports and government and defense). The education vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; the growth can be attributed to the increasing concern of educators to understand student’s imagination and learning skills and accordingly prepare study materials to develop necessary life skills for the future growth of students.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the cognitive assessment and training market.

By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20% By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the cognitive assessment and training market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, organization size, application, vertical, and regions. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=949135

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cognitive assessment and training market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Factors Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Cognitive Assessment And Training Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Table 2 Primary Interviews

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Cognitive Assessment And Training Market: Top-Down And Bottom-Up Approaches

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology ̶ Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Solutions/Services Of Market

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology ̶ Approach 2 Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of All Solutions/Services Of Market

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 3—Bottom-Up (Demand Side): Share Of Cognitive Assessment And Training Through Overall Cognitive Assessment And Training Spending

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 3 Factor Analysis

2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 12 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Startup/Sme Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 13 Startup/Sme Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Assumptions For The Study

2.8 Limitations Of The Study

2.9 Implications Of Covid-19 On Market

Figure 14 Quarterly Impact Of Covid-19 During 2020–2021

3 Executive Summary

Table 4 Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Size And Growth Rate, 2014–2019 (Usd Million, Y-O-Y%)

Table 5 Global Market Size And Growth Rate, 2019–2025 (Usd Million, Y-O-Y%)

Figure 15 Solutions Segment To Hold Larger Market Size In 2020

Figure 16 Assessment Segment To Hold Largest Market Share In 2020

Figure 17 Training And Support Services Segment To Hold Larger Market Size In 2020

Figure 18 Large Enterprises Segment To Hold Larger Market Share In 2020

Figure 19 Clinical Trials Segment To Hold Largest Market Share In 2020

Figure 20 Healthcare And Life Sciences Vertical Segment To Hold Largest Market Share In 2020

Figure 21 Asia Pacific To Grow At Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Cognitive Assessment And Training Market

Figure 22 Ongoing Global Digital Transformation And Growing Focus On Mental Health And Testing Cognition At Home Contribute To Market Growth

4.2 Market, By Application

Figure 23 Learning Segment To Grow At Highest Cagr Of Market From 2020 To 2025

4.3 Market, By Region

Figure 24 North America To Hold Largest Share Of Market In 2020

4.4 Market, Top Three Solutions And Verticals

Figure 25 Assessment Solution And Healthcare And Life Sciences Vertical To Hold Large Shares Of Market In 2020

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cognitive Assessment: Types

5.3 Market Dynamics

Figure 26 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Cognitive Assessment And Training Market

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rising Adoption Of Gamification For Cognitive Assessment

5.3.1.2 Social Distancing Practices Resulting In Increased Adoption Of Elearning Solutions

5.3.1.3 Covid-19 Pandemic To Drive The Need For Testing Cognition At Home

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Time-Constraints In Developing Clinically Validated Brain Training Solutions

5.3.2.2 Negative Publicity In The Media About Brain Training Efficiency

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Need For Technological Advancements In The Healthcare Industry During Covid-19

5.3.3.2 Rising Demand For Improved Brain And Mental Fitness

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Dependency On Traditional Assessment Methods

5.3.4.2 Lack Of Awareness About Brain Fitness Among The Current Population

5.3.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Cognitive Assessment And Training: Ecosystem

Figure 27 Market Ecosystem

5.5 Market: Covid-19 Impact

Figure 28 Cognitive Assessment And Training Market To Witness Negligible/Minor Decline In Growth In 2020

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Us-Based Human Resources Service Provider Company, Azilen’s End-User Oriented Solution

5.6.2 Bayer Adopted Savonix Mobile Tests To Measure Small Improvements In Cognition

5.6.3 Leander Isd Used An Impact Solution For Managing A Student’s Head Injury

5.6.4 Metro Rail Corporation Signed A Contract With Merittrac For Establishment Of A Recruitment Process

5.6.5 Giet’s Management Selected Merittrac To Improve The Placement Percentage Of Engineering Students

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Top Patent Applicants By Artificial Intelligence Application Field

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 29 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Internet Of Things And Cognitive Assessment And Training

5.9.2 Blockchain And Cognitive Assessment And Training

5.9.3 Natural Language Processing And Cognitive Assessment And Training

5.10 Pricing Analysis

Read More…………