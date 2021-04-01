Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment an3d training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.

Major players in the market are focused on developing mobile software and applications based on advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rising usage of advanced technologies in cognitive assessment and training is spurring market growth.

Key Highlights in the Report

Education segment revenue is expected to register the highest rate during the forecast period. Surge in demand for such solutions and programs is due to rising concerns among educators to properly understand a student’s learning ability and thought process and prepare study materials to develop important life skills for future growth of a student.

Key players in the market include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solutions Assessment Data Management Data Analysis and Reporting Cognitive Training Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions) Services Training and Support Consulting Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Trials Learning Research Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement) End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Healthcare and Life Sciences Education Corporate Others (Sports and Government & Defense)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Spain Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



