Coffee Concentrate Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2028

Coffee is the world’s second-most valuable traded commodity, which has created varied market opportunities for the products derived through further processing. Coffee concentrate is a liquid form of coffee with 100% concentration of brewed coffee with a high ratio of soluble solids resulting from a proprietary brewing process.

Coffee concentrate is a kind of ready-to-drink beverage which can be consumed directly or by mixing it with milk. Different flavors are available depending upon the type of coffee used to prepare the concentrate.

Coffee Concentrate Market: Soaring Demand for New Coffee Drinks, Driven by Millennials

The major drivers for the coffee concentrate market are the growing ready-to-drink market and coffee industry. Coffee is the one of the most popular beverages in the world. The increasing popularity of ready-to-drink products is increasing the demand for coffee concentrates in the market. The high paced lifestyles of consumers is shifting the choice of people from traditional coffee to the concentrate form. The use of instant coffee in homes and offices is likely to create opportunities for the coffee concentrate market.

The allure of drinking coffee has become a part of everyday life, or in some cases, an addiction – of today’s growing number of millennial population. Increasing urbanization and development in mid-sized cities, the expansion of a number of multinational and foreign retail brands, and providing consumers with products at an ease are driving the market for coffee concentrates, iced coffee, cold brew coffee, and many others. In addition, the growing population, the advent of Western culture, and the increasing awareness of coffee-based beverages among people, globally, are supporting the demand for coffee concentrates in the global market.

For instance, in the global coffee market, the millennial population accounts for the largest group of coffee consumers, especially in North America and Asia Pacific, and are also driving a shift in coffee consumption out-of-home. In addition, the demand for coffee is also increasing due to the millennial population’s preference for higher quality coffee blends, flavored coffee drinks, and others. Consumers are primarily switching to new coffee drinks from traditional coffee.

Coffee concentrate is an easy-to-use product in comparison to traditional ice coffee which is high in demand in developed countries. This is creating equal opportunities for the coffee concentrate market. The buzz on out-of-home coffee consumption is driving the coffee concentrate market.

Consumers are incurring higher expenditure on out-of-home food and beverage consumption. Furthermore, the increasing number of hotels, restaurants, cafés, coffee chain outlets, and others is also boosting the demand for coffee concentrates in the foodservice industry. Consequently, in developing economies, it has been seen that, there is a rapid expansion of branded coffee chains outlets in recent years.

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by variety, caffeine content, product type, flavor, and sales channel.

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by variety:

Arabica

Robusta

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by caffeine content:

Regular

Decaffeinated

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by flavor:

Regular

Flavored

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by product type:

Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Dolce Iced Coffee Concentrate

Top Roast Coffee Concentrate

Black Coffee Concentrate

The coffee concentrate market segmented by sales channel:

Departmental Stores

Discount Markets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

In its product type, cold brew coffee concentrate is the leading segment in the global coffee concentrate market, attributed to the growing demand for instant coffee among consumers. Black coffee concentrate is directly used by consumers, and will continue to lead in the coming years.

Coffee Concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global coffee concentrate market are:

Key players in the coffee concentrate market are PepsiCo, Tata international, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Synergy Flavors Inc., Grady’s Cold Brew, Ueshima Coffee Co., Ltd, Cristopher Bean Coffee, Death Wish Coffee Company LLC, New Orleans Coffee Co, Inc., Royal Cup Coffee, Station Cold Brew Coffee Co. Ltd, and Kohana Coffee.

