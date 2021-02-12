According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global coffee bean grinder market is expected to reach USD 410.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing adoption of the coffee bean grinder is expected to drive the growth of the market. The texture of the coffee grinder with less time is obtaining popularity among consumers to get an instant cup of coffee. Moreover, the coffee bean grinder industry is highly investing in research and development activities to devoting to automation features in super-automatic coffee grinders to increase their flexibility among coffee admirers. Thus, all these factors are boosting the growth of the coffee bean grinder market.

Technological innovation, a key growth driver in the market

Technological innovation in coffee bean grinders provide new business growth opportunities and fulfill customer expectations. For instance, RFID technology is gaining popularity among customers with its special features such as data exchange between the beans tank and the grinder so that control and recording functions are feasible way above the logging and the counting of portion ground per day. Also, the quantity indicator feature in RFID technology provides an easy count of the remaining capacity and portions of coffee, as well as a signal, warms alarm feature that monitors the supply of coffee. RFID technology-enabled coffee bean grinder would create huge demand in upcoming years as compared to simple electric coffee bean grinders.

Growth Drivers

Multiple health benefits offered by coffee beans

Coffee bean grinder offers multiple health benefits which is the main reason for gaining popularity among the consumers. Coffee beans contain an antioxidant called chlorogenic acid (CGA). It helps in weight loss and is a neuroprotectant. Even it also reduces the risk of inflammation, which is related to several health concerns. Moreover, the coffee beans reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes as coffee beans are powerful antioxidants which play a key role in maintaining insulin level in the body. Apart from this, it also reduces the risk of heart disease because it maintains cardiac rhythms and reduces the risk of stroke and shock. Thus, the rising demand for coffee beans is fueling the demand for the coffee bean grinder market.

Rising trend of flavor extraction by drip brewing method

The commonly used method for flavor extraction includes the drip brewing method. Grinding is required before starting the brewing flavor extraction method. The process of drip brewing methods such as drips hot water over the coffee ground filter, and into a pot. The main hurdles with this method such as drip machines concentrate the flow of hot water on the central grinds while leaving the periphery grounds relatively unsaturated. Coffee is wasted because the extraction process is incomplete. To overcome this problem, some patented coffee makers feature a mechanical agitator to equally expose all the grinds to the brewing process. As a result, the rising trend of flavor extraction also increases the demand for coffee bean grinders globally.

Global Coffee Bean Grinder Market: Regional insights

The global coffee bean grinder market is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is likely to hold a major share in the global coffee bean grinder market. In Europe, the manufacturers are particularly focusing on offering products that are energy efficient. Moreover, the European regulations drafted for household appliances are focusing on reducing GHG (Greenhouse gas) emissions and electricity consumption. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth owing to the increasing urbanization and establishment of IT parks in emerging economies such as China, India & Japan. Thus, all these factors are expected to boost the consumption of coffee beverages and hence the coffee bean grinder market.

Recent Development

In February 2020, Anfim presented a new product range such as PRATICA & SOLIDA. This product range is a perfect combination of traditional Italian design with a beautifully reliable grinding quality. The PRATICA enhance ANFIM product portfolio and increase revenue.

In August 2018: Hemro Group (Anfim as a member of Hemro Group): Launched the next generation of grinders such as Mahlkönig E65S, Anfim Pratica, and Anfim Solida. These three grinders are thin precise grinding.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the coffee bean grinder market include Bunn-O-Matic Corporation, Grindmaster-Cecilware Corporation, MAHLKOENIG GmbH & Co KG, KitchenAid, Mazzer, Sanremo Coffee Machines, FETCO, Mazzer, ANFIM, Baratza, Compak, Cunill, Nuova Simonelli, Rancilio Group, MACAP, Sanremo Coffee Machines, Wilbur Curtis, Ditting and other leading players. Market players are offering a varied range of coffee grinders owing to the increasing demand for personalized products based on their usage in different locations around the world. Increasing penetration of coffee grinders in cafes and restaurants is expected to result in outstanding market growth throughout the forecast period.

