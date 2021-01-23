Coding Bootcamp Market Massive Revenue of US$ 453.59 million by 2028 at CAGR + 15% with 4Geeks Academy, LLC, Academia de Código, App Academy, Barcelona Code School, Big Sky Code Academy

The Global Coding Bootcamp Market was valued at USD 399.91Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 453.59 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of +15% from 2021 to 2028.

A coding Bootcamp is an intensive program that teaches people how to code in a short amount of time. It can be a more affordable alternative to a degree, and it helps build practical and professional skills. The average length of a coding Bootcamp is typically three to six months, but coding bootcamps can be shorter or longer, even as long as a couple of years. Bootcamps generally offer a curriculum that includes popular programming languages, and their goal is for graduates to master in-demand skills and land a job.

Coding Bootcamps focus on high-impact learning and teach only the skills that will prove to be most relevant in the real-world. These programs focus intensely to skill their members up with exactly what they will need to be successful coding in the professional world.

The time frame that members attend a coding Bootcamp is relatively short when compared to traditional training with a four-year degree from the university. In order to make this work, all non-essential skills are ruthlessly cut from the coding Bootcamp curriculum.

The well-known Key Players of Global coding bootcamp Market are:

4Geeks Academy, LLC, Academia de Código, App Academy, Barcelona Code School, Big Sky Code Academy

This means that coding bootcamps are ideal for people who want to obtain the technical skills that will help them become employable, but to also do so in a very short time frame.

Given coding bootcamps focus to provide an accelerated rate of high-impact learning, these education programs are not for everyone. Instead, these programs are designed specifically for people who want to maximize the number of skills they obtain in a short amount of time during an intensive training experience.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Full Stack JavaScript

Ruby on Rails

Java

Python

NET

Others

Market segment by Application, Coding Bootcamps can be split into :

SMB

Large Business

Region Outlook:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Coding Bootcamps in these regions, from 2021 to 2028 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global Coding Bootcamps Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter’s five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

