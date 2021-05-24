Coconut Products Market to Exhibit Striking 13.6% CAGR till 2026 | The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd., Marico Ltd. ,Metshu exports (PVT) Ltd, Sambu Group

Coconut Products Market by Type (Coconut Water, Coconut Oil, Coconut Milk, Dried Coconut Products, and Others), Application (Food, Beverage, Cosmetics, and Others), and Form (Solid and Liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global coconut products industry was pegged at $12.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $31.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in usage of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications and high demand for coconut oil in the cosmetic industry have boosted the growth of the global coconut products market. However, the stagnant or slight decline in production of coconut relative to the increasing demand hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth in consumption of processed food products due to rise in urban population and demand for coconut-based products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The coconut oil segment held the largest share in 2019, accounted for around half of the global coconut products market, as it is used in wide range of hair and skin care products across the globe. However, the coconut water segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase shift toward fitness and health and increase in demand for natural alternatives to caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks.

The beverage segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for coconut water as a natural energy drink due to its nutritional properties. However, the cosmetics segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to around three-fifths of the global coconut products market, due to growth of their application in skin and hair care products and rise in trend of using organic ingredients in cosmetics.

The coconut products market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and region. Based on type, the coconut products market is categorized into coconut water, coconut oil, coconut milk, dried coconut products, and others. Coconut oil is widely used in cosmetics industry and is one of the prime products in hair care, thus is expected to influence the overall coconut products industry. The coconut oil segment was valued at $6.1 billion and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $9.4 billion by 2026. The coconut water segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. The fastest growth of coconut water segment is attributed to growth in consumption of natural energy drinks and health concerns among the consumers.

On the basis of application, it is categorized into food, beverage, cosmetics, and others. The cosmetics segment was valued at $7.0 billion and is expected to growth with a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2026. The beverage segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the liquid segment held a significant share in the global market in 2018. However, the solid segment is expected to garner a considerable share, owing to increase in demand for coconut-based snacks as healthy alternatives to conventional snack products across the globe. In addition, benefits such as easy handling and longer shelf life further adds to its market attractiveness.

On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). The Philippines, Indonesia, and India are the leading producers of coconut, accounting for around three fourth of the global production. The Philippines and Indonesia are the major exporters of coconut products globally. Asia-Pacific is leading the market, in terms of consumption and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR due to growth in demand for coconut products as an ingredient from food & beverage, cosmetics, and other industries.

The global market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such asVita Coco, The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd., Marico Ltd. ,Metshu exports (PVT) Ltd, Sambu Group, Klassic Coconut, Cocomate, Universal Coco Indonesia, Cocotana Coconut Products,Thai Coconut Public Company Limited.

