Cocoa Fiber Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Cocoa Fiber Market is valued approximately at USD 322.13 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cocoa fiber is a dietary fiber that is used as an additive in the food industry. Dietary fiber has a wide variety of effective health uses, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer of the colon and diabetes, treatment of colonic disorders, enhancement of gastrointestinal function and others. Cocoa fiber is produced from roasted cocoa husks by washing, micronizing and heat steaming (sterilization). Cocoa fiber used as a supplement for cocoa powder to enhance nutritional value, shelf life and texture with limited effects on taste. In addition, cocoa fiber used in a wide variety of end-use applications, including bakery, drinks, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Cocoa fiber is also used for board and paper processing to create personalized solutions for many industries.

Manufacturers are introducing variants of cocoa-based fiber to meet the emerging needs of customers linked to various health issues and growing demand for safe and creative goods. For example, in 2017, Praim Group announced its plans to produce bakery-inspired chocolate bars with flavours such as dark chocolate raspberry burst and dark chocolate mint crunch. With the increasing demand for dark chocolates in the country, it is expected that more manufacturers will launch different varieties within this chocolate category to attract new consumers. Companies also seek to increase production capacity and to evolve rapidly in order to deliver goods that are nutritious and that also come from different varieties. Global customer awareness of the many health benefits associated with chocolate has seen a major increase in the recent past and is projected to continue to raise sales from the global demand for cocoa fibre over the forecast period. Over the years, the production and consumption of bakery items with a lower calorie count has increased. The increase in obesity, cardiovascular disease and other diet-related illnesses has contributed to a greater understanding of lower calorie food ingredients. Moreover, lower consumption of fruits, pulses, vegetable results in inadequate fibre intake. As a result, the fat part of the bakery products has been replaced by the cocoa fibre content, which is expected to increase the market demand for cocoa fibre. The growing popularity of chocolates among the young generation increases the desire for and consumption of cocoa powder. Various market players have started introducing products with various health benefits. For instance, In January 2020, Healy Group- an Ireland-based company has launched a cocoa fiber-based product PrimaFi Cocoa. This product contains natural, and dietary cocoa fiber that replaces 40% sugar without hindering the mouthfeel.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1765

The regional analysis of global Cocoa Fiber Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to remain the most prominent area for the production and consumption of cocoa fibre during the forecast period. Knowledge of the related health benefits of cocoa fibre and increased consumption of dietary supplements on the North American market has resulted in an increase in demand for cocoa fibre over the years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Healy Group.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Barry Callebaud

GreenField

Interfiber,

Jindal Cocoa,

United Cocoa Processor

Carlyle Cocoa

Euroduna Food Ingredients.

Cargill Inc.

Cemoi and Moner Cocoa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Conventional

Organic

By Application:

Confectionery

Functional Food

Bakery Items

Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1765

Target Audience of the Global Cocoa Fiber Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors