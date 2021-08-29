“Cobra Kai” will have one more season (and the new one has not even premiered)

Good news for fans of a series that has become a curious success story on the streaming platform.

They’ll be back in December.

When “Cobra Kai” debuted on YouTube Red – now YouTube Premium – in 2018, such a success was hard to imagine. Netflix has bet on the spin-off of the iconic story of “The Karate Kid” and seems to be visibly satisfied with the decision.

Season four of the series won’t debut until December, but The Wrap guarantees that Netflix will be heading towards a fifth season renewal months before the new episodes arrive.

Between humor, drama, action and a lot of nostalgia, the series continues the rivalry of the character duo that began in the first film of the saga, where Daniel, trained by Mr. Miyagi, can defeat favorite Johnny in the finals of a martial arts tournament.

Since the third season, the series has become the original content of the streaming platform. The season beginning in December features at least one other character who is famous in one of the “Karate Kid” films. Before that, in autumn, filming for the fifth season should begin.