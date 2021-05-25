Cobots Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The benefits provided by cobots in the logistics industry is a significant factor driving the market demand. The growing pace of the e-commerce sector plays a crucial role in the demand for cobots to enhance efficiency while decreasing costs. In the warehouses, the human workforce doesn’t have to stride the routes for goods collections; thus, saving labor and time, along with mitigation of errors. From the customer point of view, it turns out to be faster delivery of goods, whereas, for workers, it results in shifting attention to other crucial responsibilities.

Summary of the Report:

The Global Cobots Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 38.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report further segments the Cobots industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum. The report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Cobots industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Cobots market.

Key participants include FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Doosan Robotics, among others.

The global Cobots market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2019-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Cobots market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Less than 5 Kg 5 Kg to 10 Kg Above 10 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Handling Assembling & Disassembling Dispensing Welding & Soldering Processing Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive Electronics Plastics & Polymers Furniture & Equipment Metals & Machining Food & Beverages Healthcare Others



The global Cobots market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cobots market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Cobots industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Cobots market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

