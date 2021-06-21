Cobots Market Detailed Study Mentioning Positive Growth | Players – FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, etc The in-depth report on the Cobots market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Cobots business sphere. The individual in-depth study of the prominent players of the market offers insights into their market position, geographical presence, production and manufacturing capacity, gross margin, revenue generation, and business expansion strategies.

The benefits provided by cobots in the logistics industry is a significant factor driving the market demand. The growing pace of the e-commerce sector plays a crucial role in the demand for cobots to enhance efficiency while decreasing costs. In the warehouses, the human workforce doesn’t have to stride the routes for goods collections; thus, saving labor and time, along with mitigation of errors. From the customer point of view, it turns out to be faster delivery of goods, whereas, for workers, it results in shifting attention to other crucial responsibilities. In 2017, DHL Supply Chain made an announcement about the commencement of a pilot test with the LocusBots™ cobots. The firm conducted the pilot test within the facility of a firm dealing in life sciences in Tennessee.

Key participants include FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Doosan Robotics, among others.

The Global Cobots Market Research Report 2020 offers an extensive evaluation of the industry to present the readers with insightful data to help them gain a competitive edge over other players by capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities and understanding the critical elements of the market. The report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Cobots market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Less than 5 Kg 5 Kg to 10 Kg Above 10 Kg Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Handling Assembling & Disassembling Dispensing Welding & Soldering Processing Others End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Automotive Electronics Plastics & Polymers Furniture & Equipment Metals & Machining Food & Beverages Healthcare Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cobots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cobots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Escalating demand for cobots in the logistics sector

4.2.2.2. Growing investment in automation in end-user industries

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for cobots in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

4.2.2.4. Higher return on investment (ROI)

4.2.2.5. Advent of industry 4.0

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive capital requirement

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cobots Market By Payload Capacity Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Payload Capacity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Less than 5 Kg

5.1.2. 5 Kg to 10 Kg

5.1.3. Above 10 Kg

Chapter 6. Cobots Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Handling

6.1.2. Assembling & Disassembling

6.1.3. Dispensing

6.1.4. Welding & Soldering

6.1.5. Processing

6.1.6. Others

Continue..!

