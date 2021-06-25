Coating Resins Market Growth Rate,Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020–2027 Coating resins are polymer compounds that are mainly used in the manufacturing of coatings and paints.

The global Coating Resins Market is forecast to reach USD 54.58 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coating resins are polymer compounds that are mainly used in the manufacturing of coatings and paints. These Coating resins protect objects and offer specific properties such as corrosion resistance, hardness, protection against unfavorable weather conditions, and stains. The technology used in the formulation of coating resins is generally water-based or solvent-based.

The growing demand of the coating resins in the automobile sector, along with the increased application in architecture, will boost the market growth.

Market Size – USD 36.68 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.12%, Market Trends – High demand in Architectural applications.

The growing use in the architectural sector is among the significant prospects of the growth of the coating resins market. The increasing construction of residential and non-residential buildings owing to the large economic expenditure for construction in emerging economies will result in large overall growth over the forecast period. Resins provide quick drying times, gloss, and superior weathering properties to the coating. The demand in roadways making is significant driver growth of the coating resins market.

The volatile price of raw material is a major factor that hinders the market; the petroleum-based products are highly dependent on the prices of crude oil—the constant fluctuations in the crude-oil result in market restraints. The European market has seen a lack of demand; the fluctuation in demand for the products is inhibiting the growth of the coating resins market. The stringent government regulations are a major factor that is restricting the potential growth of the Coating Resins.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Coating Resins Market:

The latest report is the first Coating Resins market research document covering the current global economic landscape severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, thereby disrupting the Coating Resins business sphere’s functioning. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Dow Chemical,

Royal DSM,

Arkema,

BASF SE,

Allnex,

Brenntag Specialties, Inc.,

Covestro,

Evonik Industries AG,

Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc.,

and Westlake Chemical Corporation.,

and The Chemical Company,

among others.

The Coating Resins market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Coating Resins market operations and covers:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Vinyl

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Saturated Polyester Resin

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Architectural

Industrial

Protective & Marine

Automotive OEM

Vehicle Refinish

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global Coating Resins market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Coating Resins market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

Report Highlights:

Production Analysis: The report entails production analysis of the global Coating Resins market Growth with respect to the key regional segments, product types, and the broad application gamut. Moreover, the price analysis of the leading companies involved in this sector is also covered in the report.

Sales & Revenue Analysis – The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools.

Supply and Value Chain Analysis: This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Scenario: This section highlights both the emerging and dominant players of the global Coating Resins market and summarizes their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and cost and revenue analyses.

