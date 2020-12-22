Coated Paper Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

According to the report, global demand for Coated Paper market was valued at approximately USD 26.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 33.3 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 3.1 % between 2020 and 2026.

Global Coated Paper Market: Overview

When a paper is coated with a polymer or compound in order to provide some qualities to the paper such as weight, condensed ink absorbency, surface gloss, or smoothness, such type of paper is known as coated paper. Several materials can be adopted for coating paper such as calcium kaolinite, talc, carbonate, and bentonite for the high-quality printing that is used in the magazines and the packaging industry.

Request a Free Sample of Coated Paper Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/coated-paper-market

Global Coated Paper Market: Segmentation

The global coated paper market is segmented into its coating material, type, and application. On the basis of coating materials, the market is segregated into kaolin clay, precipitated calcium carbonate, talc, wax, grounded calcium carbonate, SB latex, starch, titanium dioxide, and others. Based on the type, the market is categorized into standard coated fine paper, low coat weight papers, coated fine paper, coated groundwood paper, art papers, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into packaging, labels, printing, business communication, and others.

Global Coated Paper Market: Growth Factors

The primary factor that is augmenting the market growth is the mounting popularity of e-commerce and home delivery systems. The adoption of coated papers is elevating owing to its variety of textures and finishing quality thus providing different options for packaging. Moreover, the escalating demand for flexible packaging in the industries such as food and beverage works as a boost to the market. The rising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic packaging of the food products creates an increased demand for bio-based and degradable packaging materials. The growing demand for high-quality print images also favors the market growth. The reduction in the supply of raw materials adversely affects the growth of the global coated paper market. The declining pulp plantation worldwide leads to the shutdown of several pulp manufacturing companies. Furthermore, the strong workforce requirement coupled with high capital and resource requirement for the production of coated papers is restraining the growth of the market.

Global Coated Paper Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific anticipates being a key revenue contributor thus leading the coated paper market. The flourishing e-commerce sector, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China stimulates the demand for coated paper in the region. The increasing importance of advertisement and marketing strategies and the rising popularity of home delivery systems propels the growth of the market in this region. The prosperous growth of the printing and packaging sectors is the other factor that supplements the growth of the market in the region. Europe and the North American region expect to witness slow growth owing to the existence of strict regulatory environment and the growing penetration of electronic media. The growth of the coated paper market in the Middle East and Africa can be attributed to the rising demand from the printing and packaging industries.

Request Free Brochure of Coated Paper Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/coated-paper-market

Global Coated Paper Market: Competitive Players

Some of the key market players that are involved in the coated paper market include NewPage Corporation, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd., Lecta Deutschland GmbH., Dunn Company, Sappi Ltd., Nippon, UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Oji Holdings Corporation.

The report segments the Global Coated Paper market as follows:

Global Coated Paper Market: Coating material Segment Analysis

Kaolin clay

Precipitated calcium carbonate

Talc

Wax

Grounded calcium carbonate

SB latex

Starch

Titanium dioxide

Others

Global Coated Paper Market: Type Segment Analysis

Standard coated fine paper

Low coat weight papers

Coated fine paper

Coated groundwood paper

Art papers

Others

Global Coated Paper Market: Application Segment Analysis

Packaging

Labels

Printing

Business communication

Others

Global Coated Paper Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Request COVID-19 Impact on the industry @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1493?covid19=true

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website:www.zionmarketresearch.com