Coated & Metal Doped Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market: Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Development Strategy & Future Trend

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill. Business activities have registered a downturn in the form of dwindling sales due to reduced production and demand. The same is true for the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market.

Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

The titanium dioxide nanoparticles market value is estimated to surpass US$ 458.5Mn in 2020 and grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Titanium dioxide nanoparticles are a key material used in cosmetics and beauty products which offer brightening and whitening properties. An increased interest in nanotechnology along with an extensive application of titanium dioxide nanoparticles in various fields is significantly contributing to the market growth.

The advent of titanium dioxide nanoparticles has caused a sharp decline in demand for organic materials used earlier in cosmetic products. In the recent past, these nanoparticles have gained high popularity and used interchangeably with zinc oxide nanoparticles to enhance the SPF (Sun protection factor) of skincare products.

Aforementioned factors portray an image of rapid expansion of the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market, providing numerous opportunities for the players to improve their market share.

Key Takeaways of Global Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market

The global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 381 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X times more value as compared to 2020.

In terms of crystal structure, anatase continues to influence growth strategies of market players, accounting for more than one-third of the total market value.

Application in catalyst is anticipated to lose around 60BPS during the forecast period.

Personal care products emerge as a key application area and are set to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.8% through 2030.

East Asia leads the global market and accounts for more than 4.5kilo tons of titanium dioxide nanoparticles production which cater to the requisite demand from application-based industries in the region.

“Demand of titanium dioxide nanoparticles from cosmetic manufacturers is set to provide thrust to the market growth by 4th quarter of CY2020,”says the Fact.MR analyst.

Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market Shows Fair Level of Fragmentation

The titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is fairly fragmented with key players such as Showa Denko K.K and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha accounting for relatively high share of the market revenue. Though the market is fairly fragmented, penetration of the new entrants is low. Rest of the products launched by the Tier-2 and Tier-3 stakeholders have gained regional presence and are trying to penetrate the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market.

