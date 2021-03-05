Coated Fabric Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Coated Fabric Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Coated Fabric market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Coated Fabric investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Coated Fabric Market

Continental, Cooley, Dickson Constast, Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Haartz, Heytex Bramsche, Morbern, Omnovo Solutions, Saint-Gobain, Seaman, Serge Ferrari, Sioen Industries, Spradling, SRF, Takata, Trelleborg, among others.

The market for coated fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

One of the major factors driving the market studied is the growing safety concerns in the various end-user industry which is increasing the demand for protective clothing. However, environmental regulations associated with material waste is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. Automotive & transportation industry dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Market Insights:

Increasing Demand for Protective Clothing

– The global industrial protective clothing market is growing at a rapid pace. Agriculture, food processing, law enforcement, chemical processing, medical, and military are major industries using protective clothing where participants must be shielded from chemicals, heat, biological contaminants, or other environmental risks.

– Moreover, government implementations such as the Model Work Health and Safety Act in Australia and the European Unions Directive 89/686/EEC are influencing industries towards industrial protective clothing adoption.

– Standardized safety protective measures implementation to the workers associated with industrial operations and safety packages used in rescue and swimming purposes is expected to further drive the protective clothing market.

Asia-Pacific Region to register the Fastest Growth

– Rising penetration in transportation and protective clothing applications due to the presence of numerous manufacturing companies is expected to drive the coated fabrics market in the region.

– Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have implemented strict regulations and measures to ensure the safety of the workers. For instance, China has implemented Workplace Safety Law in 2014 which ensures employees with all necessary safety equipment, including goggles, hard hats, and protective or other clothing.

– The region is expected to witness over 6% growth owing to emerging businesses in the chemical, automotive, and healthcare industry in South Korea, India, and Malaysia.

– China is the world leader in infrastructure investments and has an array of railroad expansions planned during the forecast period. The ongoing Belt and Road project often cited as China’s new silk road acts as one of the major factors driving the infrastructure growth in the region.

Regions are covered By Coated Fabric Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

