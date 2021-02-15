Coated Abrasives Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2020 Major Players Flexible Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., Fujimi Incorporated, Grind Master, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Schaffner Manufacturing Company Inc., Scrubex Corporation and Others

The Coated Abrasives Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global coated abrasives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coated abrasives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the coated abrasives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key coated abrasives market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- 3M, Carborundum Universal Limited, Flexible Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., Fujimi Incorporated, Grind Master, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Schaffner Manufacturing Company Inc., Scrubex Corporation

Coated abrasive has high performance capacity, which allows its use in metal and alloy modeling processes; also, the enhanced performance of the manufacturing sector is driving the growth of the coated abrasives market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might restrain the growth of the coated abrasives market. Furthermore, advancement in machinery and equipment used in manufacturing the product is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

Coated abrasives comprise backing material, which includes woven cloth, paper, cloth/paper combination, polyester film, or vulcanized fiber. It has several applications, such as fabrication, auto ancillaries, general engineering, furniture, auto OEM and flooring. The growing demand for coated abrasives in automotive, welding, foundry, jewelry industries is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Further, owing to rising demand in developing countries, such as India and China and growing expansion in fabrication, automotive and machinery industries, the demand for coated abrasives is likely to grow.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global coated abrasives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The coated abrasives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Coated Abrasives Market Landscape Coated Abrasives Market – Key Market Dynamics Coated Abrasives Market – Global Market Analysis Coated Abrasives Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Coated Abrasives Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Coated Abrasives Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Coated Abrasives Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Coated Abrasives Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

