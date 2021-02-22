Coastal Surveillance Market Qualitative, Quantitative Research, Size, Trends, Competition and Projection by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Coastal Surveillance Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Coastal Surveillance Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Terma A/S, Kongsberg Gruppen, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Rolta India, Tokyo Keiki Inc., Kelvin Hughes Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: Let us know specific companies other than above which you want us to cover and get the custom report.)

Request The Sample

The global Coastal Surveillance market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Coastal Surveillance market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Terma A/S, Kongsberg Gruppen, Saab Ab and more – all the leading players operating in the global Coastal Surveillance market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Coastal Surveillance market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Coastal Surveillance market.

Global Coastal Surveillance Market is valued approximately USD 32.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.38 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Coastal surveillance acts as a “”virtual barrier”” that recognizes, detects, monitors and removes intruders. These systems include a range of electronic warfare, networking, intelligence, machine, and surveillance applications. Coastal surveillance devices are used primarily for search and rescue operations that are helpful to the global market for coastal surveillance. The market is driven by global need to shorten mission cycle time, increase in asymmetric warfare, increase in the number of illegal maritime activities such as piracy and illicit trade. The key players of global Coastal surveillance market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In April 2016, Thales Group won a contract to supply Fulmar surveillance drones from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency to boost the surveillance capabilities of the agency. Destini Shipbuilding and Engineering, Malaysia, will mount Fulmar, a small fixed-wing UAS, on six new-generation patrol craft being built. Fulmar features automated systems with an automated recognition system for detection and monitoring. Also, in May 2019, ETSI has developed a new Industry Specification Community on a Common European Information Exchange Environment Service and Data Model (ISG CDM). In order to increase the understanding of maritime situations at sea, this ETSI community allows data sharing between different maritime legacy systems. However, scarcity of resources to handle the changing technical climate, Defense budget cuts in developing economies would restrain the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Coastal Surveillance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms increase in the number of illegal maritime activities such as piracy and illicit trade. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Global need to shorten mission cycle time, increase in asymmetric warfare would create lucrative growth prospects for the Coastal Surveillance Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Terma A/S

Kongsberg Gruppen

Saab AB

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Rolta India

Tokyo Keiki Inc.

Kelvin Hughes

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Structure:

National

Regional

Port

By Application:

Command and Control

Communications

Computers

Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Electronic Warfare

By End user:

Naval

Coast Guard

Others

By Scale:

Large Scale Surveillance

Moderate Scale Surveillance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Coastal Surveillance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Coastal Surveillance market.

Get The Customization

FAQs in the Report:

● What are the growth opportunities in the Coastal Surveillance market?

● Which are the leading segments in the market currently?

● Which regional market will have a larger influence in the future market?

● What are the current trends in the market?

● Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

● Who are the top key players in the global market?

● What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

● Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

● What are the key marketing strategies to preserve growth in the global market?

● How to navigate through the post-covid market?

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: sales@marketresearchport.com

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/“