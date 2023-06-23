Coast Guard Says Debris of Submersible Has Been Found

This morning, an ROV or remote-operated automobile from the vessel Horizon Arctic found the tailcone of the Titan submersible roughly 1,600 toes from the bow of the Titanic on the seafloor. The ROV subsequently discovered extra particles. In session with specialists from inside the unified command, the particles is in step with the catastrophic lack of the stress chamber. Upon this dedication, we instantly notified the households. This can be a extremely unforgiving surroundings down there on the seafloor, and the particles is in step with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel. This was a extremely complicated case, and we’re nonetheless working to develop the main points for the timeline concerned with this casualty and the response.